Mavericks Spoil Americans' Top Gun Party

March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Chase Perry on game night

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), lost to the Kansas City Mavericks on Saturday night 8-4 in front of a packed house of 6,008 at CUTX Event Center.

The Mavericks outscored the Americans 7-2 over the final two periods. Kansas City scored three goals in a span of six minutes in the second frame to erase a two-goal Allen lead.

Kansas City outscored the Americans 3-0 in the third period to blow open a close game. The loss was the second in a row for the Americans.

"Give credit to Kansas City, they are a really good team," said Americans Assistant Coach Aaron Gens. "We played with them tough for early in the game, but our mistakes cost us in the end."

The Oilers scored three times on the power play going 3-for-6. The Americans went 1-for-2

Easton Brodzinski had a pair of goals for Allen, his 20th and 21st of the season. Eric Williams scored his seventh goal of the year for his 100th professional point.

The Americans are right back at it on Sunday afternoon at 2:00 PM against the Tulsa Oilers.

Three Stars:

1. KC - C. Coskey

2. KC - M. Duquette

3. ALN - E. Brodzinski

