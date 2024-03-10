F Tag Bertuzzi Returned from Belleville

March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release









Reading Royals forward Tag Bertuzzi

(Reading Royals) Reading Royals forward Tag Bertuzzi(Reading Royals)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that forward Tag Bertuzzi has been released from his Professional Tryout Agreement (PTO) with the Belleville Senators and returned to Reading.

Bertuzzi, 23, is in his second professional season where he has registered 28 points (13g-15a), 23 penalty minutes and a -10 rating in 52 games. This was Bertuzzi's third stint at the American Hockey League level. The 6'1", 220-pound, left-shot forward played eight games for the Hartford Wolfpack in January where he recorded one assist and four penalty minutes. Additionally, Bertuzzi appeared in the Charlotte Checkers' 5-2 win over the Providence Bruins on December 23, 2022 last season for his AHL debut.

The Vancouver, British Columbia native opened the 2023-24 season in Tulsa (14gp: 1-2-3) before he was acquired by the Royals on November 26th, 2023 from the Oilers in exchange for forward Alec Butcher. With the Royals, Bertuzzi has recorded 24 points (12g-12a), 13 penalty minutes and a -5 rating.

Tag is the son of former NHL All-Star Todd Bertuzzi and current Toronto Maple Leaf Tyler Bertuzzi is his first cousin.

Royals Upcoming:

The Royals continue their five-game road trip with a morning time game against the Worcester Railers on Wednesday, March 11th at 10:05 a.m. at the DCU Center.

The Royals return home for a three-game weekend series against the Railers opening on Friday, March 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. The home game features the Royals Motorsports Night including a pre-game block party with racing vehicles and happy hour from 6:7:00 p.m., presented by Schaeffer's Motorsports.

To order tickets, visit royalshockey.com/tickets

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.