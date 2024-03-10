Fuel Fall to Fort Wayne on Sunday Night

FORT WAYNE - The Fuel headed to Fort Wayne after a night off to finish their weekend against their division rivals, the Komets. Ultimately, the Fuel could not come back in time after giving up two goals in the first period and fell to the Komets, 4-3.

1ST PERIOD

At 3:17, Marcel Marcel took a holding penalty that resulted in a power play for Fort Wayne. The Komets were able to capitalize with a goal from Alexis D'Aoust to make it 1-0 at 5:00.

Fort Wayne kept pressure on through the next ten minutes but Mitchell Weeks stood strong in net, making the stops.

Chris Cameron took the next penalty of the game which was a cross checking minor at 15:50, however the Fuel were able to kill it off.

At 18:40, Marc-Antoine Pépin took a delay of game penalty giving the Fuel their first power play of the game. The Komets ended up scoring shorthanded, however. A goal by Ture Linden made it 2-0 before the period was over.

At the end of the first period, Indy was being outshot 13-6 but would start the second period still on the power play.

2ND PERIOD

Fort Wayne killed off the penalty before going to a power play of their own again at 4:16 after Colin Bilek took a tripping call.

Indy killed off that penalty before gaining some momentum and having a few good chances with the puck.

Jack Dugan took a tripping penalty at 8:51, giving the Fuel another power play chance but they did not score.

There was a goal review after it appeared Fort Wayne may have put the puck behind the pads of Weeks in net, but after it was looked at, it was not considered a goal.

Time expired a few minutes later without another score in the game though the Fuel outshot the Komets in the second period, 14-9.

3RD PERIOD

Andrew Bellant kicked off the scoring in the third period with a goal to get the Fuel on the board at 2:03. DJ King and Bryan Lemos claimed the assists on that goal.

Cameron Supryka took the game's next penalty at 4:04 after some extracurricular activities with Seamus Malone in front of the Fort Wayne goal.

The Komets killed it off, but just ten seconds later Jon Martin tied the game at 2-2 for the Fuel. Marcel Marcel and Chris Cameron assisted Martin's 21st goal of the season.

Less than three minutes later, Colin Bilek scored to give Indy their first lead of the game with a goal at 8:48. Marcel and Matt Cairns claimed assists on that goal to make it 3-2.

At 11:54, Santino Centorame took a hooking penalty to give Fort Wayne a power play that they quickly capitalized on with a goal by Ethan De Jong to tie it up on the power play.

Anthony Petruzzelli took an interference penalty at 14:29 to put Fort Wayne back on the power play and Linden scored his second goal of the night to give the Komets a 4-3 lead at 15:30.

The Fuel had many attempts as time ticked down on regulation but could not complete the comeback, even with pulling Weeks from goal with about thirty seconds to go.

After time expired, both teams engaged in a large pushing and shoving match that left Bilek and Ethan Keppen with roughing penalties at the 20:00 mark.

The Indy Fuel are back in action at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, March 15 for Faith & Family / USAC Racing and All You Can Eat Night against the Tulsa Oilers.

