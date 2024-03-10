Carson Gicewicz Loaned to the Glads

March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Sunday that forward Carson Gicewicz has been loaned from the Milwaukee Admirals back to Atlanta.

Gicewicz, 26, has posted 18 points (6G, 12A) through 29 games with Atlanta, featuring three power play goals. Through seven games this season with the Milwaukee Admirals, the 27-year-old forward added two points (1 goal, 1 assist).

During the past three seasons, Gicewicz has spent time with the Rockford Ice Hogs, Rochester Americans and was signed to an AHL contract with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season.

Prior to beginning his professional career, the native of Orchard Park, NY had a very successful collegiate career at St. Lawrence University and the University of Massachusetts. During the 2020-21 season, the 6-3 forward won the NCAA Division 1 Hockey Championship as a member of the Minutemen, producing 24 points that season (17g, 7a) in 28 games played.

Atlanta hosts the South Carolina Stingrays this afternoon, at 3PM. Catch all the action on Flo Hockey, and MixLR beginning at 2:50!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.