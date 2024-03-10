Stingrays Fall to Gladiators in Close Contest

March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release









South Carolina Stingrays lineup

(South Carolina Stingrays) South Carolina Stingrays lineup(South Carolina Stingrays)

DULUTH, GA- The South Carolina Stingrays dropped a 2-1 decision against the Atlanta Gladiators on Sunday afternoon. Reid Cooper stopped 27 out of 29 shots for the Stingrays.

The Gladiators were the first to get on the board at 8:06 into the first period as Michael Marchesan made a shot from the top of the left circle, giving them a 1-0 lead. Not long after, Spencer Meier made an incredible block after Reid Cooper's initial save, allowing the Rays to hold the score. Despite outshooting the Gladiators 12-4 in the first period, the Stingrays could not equalize, entering the second with the score remaining at 1-0.

Just 28 seconds into the second period, Connor Moore shot the puck from the point through traffic, and Jack Adams redirected the puck past Atlanta's Gustavs Davis Grigals to tie the score at 1-1. The goal was Adams' 20th tally of the season.

Despite both teams making an evident effort to gain the lead, the 1-1 score held for the remainder of the second period.

The Stingrays and Gladiators held their tie for most of the third period. It wasn't until 1:54 remaining that Michael Marchesan scored his second goal of the game off a rebound, giving the Gladiators a 2-1 lead. That score held for the remainder of the game.

The Stingrays are back in action this Wednesday when they take on the Toledo Walleye at 7:05 pm at the North Charleston Coliseum.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.