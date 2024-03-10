ECHL Transactions - March 10

March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 10, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Fort Wayne:

Brogan O'Brien, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Norfolk:

Jeremiah Addison, F from Utah

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Carl Berglund, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Add Taylor Brierley, D activated from reserve

Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve

Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve

Idaho:

Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve

Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve

Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve

Kansas City:

Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve

Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Tag Bertuzzi, F returned from loan to Belleville

South Carolina:

Add Reid Cooper, G activated from Injured Reserve

Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Leibold, F placed on reserve

Delete Nick Vilardo, G released as EBUG

Tulsa:

Add Anthony Firriolo, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)

Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by San Diego

Add Eddie Matsushima, F assigned by San Diego

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 10, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.