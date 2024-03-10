ECHL Transactions - March 10
March 10, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 10, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Fort Wayne:
Brogan O'Brien, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Norfolk:
Jeremiah Addison, F from Utah
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Dalton Skelly, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Carson Gicewicz, F assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Mitch Walinski, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Carl Berglund, F assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Add Taylor Brierley, D activated from reserve
Delete Xavier Bernard, D placed on reserve
Delete Shawn Szydlowski, F placed on reserve
Idaho:
Add Connor Blake, D activated from reserve
Add Jade Miller, F activated from reserve
Delete Colton Kehler, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Matus Spodniak, F activated from reserve
Delete Brett Bulmer, F placed on reserve
Kansas City:
Add Bobby Hampton, F activated from reserve
Delete Brad Schoonbaert, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Tag Bertuzzi, F returned from loan to Belleville
South Carolina:
Add Reid Cooper, G activated from Injured Reserve
Add Jackson Leppard, F activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Leibold, F placed on reserve
Delete Nick Vilardo, G released as EBUG
Tulsa:
Add Anthony Firriolo, D added to active roster (traded from Iowa)
Add Kyle Crnkovic, F assigned by San Diego
Add Eddie Matsushima, F assigned by San Diego
