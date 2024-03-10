ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #789, Kansas City at Allen, on March 9.

Allen's Blake Murray is suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline for an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 7:45 of the third period.

Murray will miss Allen's games vs. Tulsa today (March 10) and at Kalamazoo (March 15).

Allen's Gavin Gould has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 17:50 of the third period.

Gould will miss Allen's game vs. Tulsa today (March 10).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

