Wichita Closes Busy Week this Afternoon vs. Kansas City

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a busy week this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. against rival, Kansas City.

This is the 15th and final meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Mavericks. All-time, Wichita is 89-71-24 against Kansas City and 47-23-8 at home against the Mavericks.

Both teams are coming off of victories last night. Wichita came back from a two-goal deficit and knocked off Iowa, 5-2. Kansas City earned an 8-4 win in Allen.

The Mavericks are first in the Mountain Division with 90 points and became the first team in the league to clinch a playoff spot. The Thunder are in sixth place with 52 points.

Kobe Walker had a career-high three points on Saturday night. He scored in the second and added two helpers. The rookie forward from RIT has five points in his last four games.

Jay Dickman recorded his 26th goal of the season on Saturday night. He needs one more to set a new career-high. Dickman needs four points to equal his career-high in that category, both of which he set last season when he tallied 61 points (26g, 35a).

Brayden Watts extended his point-streak last night to nine games, adding two assists. He has five points in his last two games. Watts has 14 points over that span (4g, 10a).

Beck Warm made 34 saves on Saturday night and earned his ninth win of the year. He has wins in his last three starts, stopping 97 out of 103 shots he has faced (.941).

Brandon Saigeon played in his first game in a Thunder uniform last night. He was acquired in a trade last week from the Kalamazoo Wings. The Grimsby, Ontario native recorded his third goal of the season in the second period that tied the game. It was his first goal since November 25. Saigeon is nearing 200 ECHL games in his career as he has played in 188 entering today.

The magic number to predict a Thunder victory this year has been four. When Wichita scores four or more during the course of a game, the team is 20-4-2-1. When the Thunder scores three or less, the team is 2-24-5-0.

THUNDERBOLTS...Trevor Gorsuch has played in 13 of the last 15 games and 16 of the last 19...Dillon Boucher is tied for second among rookies with six major penalties....Wichita is 10-0-2 against the Central Division...Wichita is 10-7-5 when scoring first...Wichita is 11-3-3-1 when leading after one...Wichita is 15-2-3-1 when leading after two...

MAVS NOTES - Patrick Curry is third in the league with 66 points and tied for second with seven game-winning goals...Nolan Walker is third in goals with 30 and third in shooting percentage (32.6%)...Max Andreev is third in assists with 44 and leads all rookies with 60 points...Marc-Olivier Duquette is first in plus/minus (+33) while Jake McLaughlin is second (+32)...

