Tischke's Late-Game Heroics Stun South Carolina

SAVANNAH, GA ä¸ Peter Tischke scored the game-winning goal with 0.7 seconds remaining in regulation as the Savannah Ghost Pirates (23-29-4-1) stunned the South Carolina Stingrays (33-21-2-1) with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night at Enmarket Arena.

Savannah trailed 3-0 at the 7:50 mark of the third period but rallied with four goals in 11:35, capped off by Tischke's second goal of the year.

South Carolina scored first with a goal from Jonny Evans 10:45 into the opening frame, while both teams were held at bay in the second period. Tyson Empey increased South Carolina's lead to 2-0 just over seven minutes in the third with a power-play goal.

Michael Kim added more insurance 43 seconds later with his own goal as South Carolina scored twice on a Ghost Pirates double-minor penalty kill.

At 8:24, Nolan Valleau put Savannah on the board with his fifth goal of the season, providing life for the home club.

"I think the key was to score very quickly after they got the third; we responded pretty quickly after that," Interim Head Coach Alex Loh said. "I think that just gave us a little bit of positive momentum. We were playing well up until that point; we just needed something to go in for us to break the seal."

Ross Armour capitalized on a Ghost Pirates power play at 10:30, scoring his first goal since suffering an injury on January 25. Armour's seventh goal of the year cut South Carolina's lead to 3-2.

Jordan Kaplan equalized the game at 14:53 with his 13th goal of the season, potting his rebound after Stingrays goaltender Garin Bjorklund denied him on the initial chance.

In the game's final moments, Kaplan directed the puck to the left circle in the attacking zone, where Tischke snapped the puck over Bjorklund's left shoulder with under a second remaining in regulation.

"I'm not really much of a goal scorer, so I can't say I've ever done that before, but it was incredible," Tischke said. "It started with [Valleau] getting the first goal, and then the crowd got back into it, and we just rolled on from there."

Savannah's victory was the first come-from-behind win when trailing after two periods this season (previously 0-23-1). It also marks the first time in franchise history the Ghost Pirates have erased a three-or-more-goal deficit in the third period on their way to a victory.

Jesper Vikman made 15 stops, securing his seventh win of the year in a Ghost Pirates uniform. The 21-year-old netminder has posted a 2.00 goals-against average in his last eight starts for Savannah.

"He just stayed focused, and when we needed a big save, he [made] them," Loh said. "We certainly can't fault him on any of the goals against; he did a great job here tonight. He was just excellent the whole time."

Vikman was reassigned from the American Hockey League's Henderson Silver Knights on March 7.

"This group ... it's like a family," Vikman said. "Ever since I stepped foot into the locker room, I felt like a big part of the group right away. We're in every game, I feel like. Mentally, we're never giving up, and we showed that out there tonight."

The Ghost Pirates went 1-for-4 on the power play and 1-for-3 on the penalty kill. Enmarket Arena was sold out on Saturday, with 6,795 fans in attendance.

"It's surreal; it's like a mini NHL rink," Tischke said. "It's unbelievable the support we've had, even with the year we are having right now. It's a testament to the fans here and the city of Savannah, so I love it."

