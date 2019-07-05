Three Rox Players Named to 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game

St. Cloud, MN - The Northwoods League announced on Friday morning the rosters of the 2019 All-Star Game. RJ Martinez (Minot State), Trevor Koenig (St. Cloud State) and Garrett Delano (Brown) were all named to the Great Plains team.

Martinez, a junior pitcher from Minot State, has a 5-0 record on the season and just a 3.08 ERA. He has struck out 33 batters in 35 innings thrown.

Koenig, a sophomore from St. Cloud State, boasts a 4-1 record and has 23 strikeouts throughout the season thus far. He has pitched 33.2 innings.

Delano, a junior from Brown, has been one of the top offensive players for the Rox this season. He has the top batting average on the team, hitting .356 and is second on the team in RBIs with 23. He is tied for the lead in home runs with three.

The All-Star Game will be played on Tuesday, July 16 at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

For the full release from the Northwoods League, it is available here.

