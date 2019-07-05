Bullock and Adreon to Represent Dock Spiders at NWL All-Star Game

FOND DU LAC, WI - Two Fond du Lac Dock Spiders are scheduled to participate in the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game on Tuesday, July 16. Andrew Bullock and Zeb Adreon will both be a part of the squad for the Great Lakes Division for the game to be played at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

Bullock (DH/OF), from Western Carolina University, is batting .336 in his third season with the Dock Spiders. He leads the team with 3 HR, 26 RBI, and 15 doubles.

Adreon (OF), from the University of Iowa, is batting .317 with 6 doubles and 7 RBI. He also has an OBP of .426.

