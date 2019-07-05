Loggers Offense Explodes on Independence Day
July 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers collected 14 hits, including home runs by Tony Bullard and Trey Harris, as the Lumbermen went on the road to bring home an 11-5 win over the Eau Claire Express in front of 2,524 fans at Carson Park.
Bullard (Arizona) put an exclamation point on a five-run fourth inning for the Loggers (18-20, 1-1) with a three-run home run on the first pitch of his at-bat versus Express (20-18, 1-1) starter Tanner Kohlhepp. JT Schwartz (UCLA) and Ryan Holgate (Arizona) each had RBI base hits in the inning as La Crosse jumped out to a 6-0 lead.
Eau Claire closed the margin to 7-5 with a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, but Harris (Arkansas) helped provide some breathing room with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. Harris raised his season average to .364 with a 4-for-5 day at the plate. Lalo Porras (Lewis Clark State) earned the win for the Loggers, scattering three hits and two runs across five innings pitched.
With his 4-for-4 performance, Bullard raised his season average to .483, while Holgate and Kyson Donahue (Arizona) each had two hits on the day. Holgate's RBI single gives him 31 for the season, good for third in the Northwoods League.
The Loggers return home for a Friday-Saturday series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (14-23, 0-2). Tonight's game is a 7:05 pm first pitch, with a postgame fireworks extravaganza thanks to Edwards Investments.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2019
- Three Woodchucks Selected to Play in the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Wisconsin Woodchucks
- Nine Mallards Selected to 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game - Madison Mallards
- Five Honkers Named All-Stars - Rochester Honkers
- Northwoods League Announces 2019 All-Star Selections - Duluth Huskies
- Northwoods League Announces 2019 All-Star Selections - Northwoods
- Bullock and Adreon to Represent Dock Spiders at NWL All-Star Game - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Loggers Offense Explodes on Independence Day - La Crosse Loggers
- Battle Creek Falls in Fourth of July Doubleheader - Battle Creek Bombers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent La Crosse Loggers Stories
- Loggers Offense Explodes on Independence Day
- Loggers Wrap up First Half with Doubleheader Sweep of Honkers
- Loggers Start Hot, Hold on to 8-6 Win vs. Willmar
- Loggers Fall 12-5 to Express Despite 13 Hits
- Pronschinske, Filby Help Lead the Loggers Past Eau Claire 6-3