Loggers Offense Explodes on Independence Day

July 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - La Crosse Loggers News Release





EAU CLAIRE, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers collected 14 hits, including home runs by Tony Bullard and Trey Harris, as the Lumbermen went on the road to bring home an 11-5 win over the Eau Claire Express in front of 2,524 fans at Carson Park.

Bullard (Arizona) put an exclamation point on a five-run fourth inning for the Loggers (18-20, 1-1) with a three-run home run on the first pitch of his at-bat versus Express (20-18, 1-1) starter Tanner Kohlhepp. JT Schwartz (UCLA) and Ryan Holgate (Arizona) each had RBI base hits in the inning as La Crosse jumped out to a 6-0 lead.

Eau Claire closed the margin to 7-5 with a pair of runs in both the fourth and sixth innings, but Harris (Arkansas) helped provide some breathing room with a two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning. Harris raised his season average to .364 with a 4-for-5 day at the plate. Lalo Porras (Lewis Clark State) earned the win for the Loggers, scattering three hits and two runs across five innings pitched.

With his 4-for-4 performance, Bullard raised his season average to .483, while Holgate and Kyson Donahue (Arizona) each had two hits on the day. Holgate's RBI single gives him 31 for the season, good for third in the Northwoods League.

The Loggers return home for a Friday-Saturday series against the Thunder Bay Border Cats (14-23, 0-2). Tonight's game is a 7:05 pm first pitch, with a postgame fireworks extravaganza thanks to Edwards Investments.

