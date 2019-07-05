Nine Mallards Selected to 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game

July 5, 2019 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





MADISON, Wis. - Friday morning, it was announced that the Madison Mallards had nine players selected for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star game. The Mallards will be sending the most players to Waterloo on July 16, compared to any other team in the Northwoods League. The Mallards coaching staff of Donnie Scott, Shawn Brown and Daniel Goodbread will serve as the coaches for the Great Lakes Division team after the Mallards earned the first half title.

Last summer the Mallards sent eight players to the All-Star game, making this the second consecutive year they have the most players named to the roster.

Logan Michaels (Virginia) - The catcher from Virginia has rightfully earned his spot on the All-Star roster after being dominant at the plate all season for the Mallards. He earned a spot on the Northwoods League leaderboard during the first half of the season for his stellar batting average of .380. In over 23 games played he has accumulated a .422 OBP, 35 hits and 17 RBI.

Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina) - Infielder Justice Bigbie punched his ticket to the All-Star game in his second season with the Mallards. Functioning as an all around player for Madison in the infield this summer, the first baseman currently leads the league in RBI with 39 and is second in home runs with eight. Bigbie has been hot at the plate since the start of the summer, coming up as the hero with a three-run walk-off home run against the Fond du Lock Dock Spiders on June 7.

Timo Schau (Southern Wesleyan) - Time Schau has also been a dynamic player in both the infield and outfield for Madison this season as well. Schau has shined at the plate with 18 runs on 34 hits and seven RBI. Schau was named to the All-Star roster as a shortstop, and has earned 26 assists in that position so far this season.

Drew Williams (San Jose State) - Infielder Drew Williams is headed to Waterloo after being a consistent key player for the Mallards. He has knocked 33 hits, earned 11 RBI, while holding a .337 batting average. In the third base position, Williams has accumulated 48 assists.

Drew Benefield (Louisville) - The freshman from Louisville has been an absolute stud at the plate this season. Benefield has commanded the outfield, but more impressively has the most home runs in the league with nine. In addition to his nine bombs, he has accumulated 29 runs on 41 hits and 25 RBI while obtaining a .320 batting average. Benefield also wears a crown for hitting the first grand slam in the league this season.

Ben Anderson (Georgia) - The redshirt freshman from Georgia earned his spot on the roster after posting a .313 batting average. Through 134 appearances at the plate he has 35 runs on 42 hits and a home run. Anderson has shined on offense with a contribution of 15 RBIs and 5 stolen bases.

Lowell Schipper (Richmond) - Schipper has been a dominant force on the mound since his first start for the Mallards on opening day. Through his six starts Schipper has posted a 2.32 ERA. Over 31 innings pitched he has earned 35 strikeouts, the most of anyone on the Mallards pitching staff.

A.J. Archambo (Oral Roberts) - Archambo has been electric on the bump for Madison. The sophomore from Oral Roberts has collected 23 strikeouts and allowed only 13 walks over 32 innings pitched. From his six starts he has earned a 2-0 record and holds a 2.81 ERA. His heroic moment on the mound came against the Green Bay Booyah on June 6, after throwing five hitless innings to claim the victory.

Theo Denlinger (Bradley) - Denlinger has been clutch coming out of the bullpen for the Mallards this summer. The Wisconsin native has made 14 appearances on the mound, earning 19 strikeouts over 13 and a third innings pitched. Denlinger has recorded six saves and holds a 2.70 ERA.

The game is set for July 16 in Waterloo, Iowa. For the official Northwoods League release that includes All-Star Game details and full rosters, click here.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 5, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.