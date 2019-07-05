Four Bucks Named NWL All-Stars

Waterloo, Iowa - The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game presented by Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Valley Sports Commission, which will be played on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:05 pm at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium here in Waterloo. Four players from the First-Half Great Plains East Champion Waterloo Bucks were selected: Patrick Ferguson, Dylan Phillips, Alonzo Rubalcaba, and Jimmy Smiley.

First baseman Patrick Ferguson, a junior from Kent State University and originally from North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania, leads the Great Plains Division in walks with 33 and is tied for second in the Division in home runs with six. Ferguson, who is in his second season with Waterloo, is hitting .306 with a team-leading 27 RBI.

Two-way player Dylan Phillips, a freshman from Kansas State University and originally from Omaha, Nebraska, was named to the All-Star team as a designated hitter. As a batter, Phillips is hitting .278 with three home runs, 21 RBI, and six stolen bases. On the mound, the left-hander owns a 2.63 ERA with a 1-1 record, 18 strikeouts, and one save in 13.2 innings pitched.

Santa Barbara City College catcher Alonzo Rubalcaba is hitting .302 with one home run, 15 RBI, and six stolen bases this season for the Bucks. A native of Vacaville, California, the freshman has thrown out an NWL leading 17 runners attempting to steal.

Right-handed pitcher Jimmy Smiley, a junior from Columbia University and originally from La Crescenta, California, is sporting a 2.57 ERA with a 3-0 record, two saves, and 24 strikeouts in 13 appearances. Smiley is currently tied for second in the Great Plains Division in the "Relief Pitcher Point Standings" with 12 points.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

The Bucks will host the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game presented by Experience Waterloo and the Cedar Valley Sports Commission on Tuesday, July 16 and tickets are currently on sale.

