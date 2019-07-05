Rafters Start Road Trip in Fond Du Lac

Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - After going 5-0 at Historic Witter Field, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-0) ride an eight-game winning streak into a road matchup with the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders (1-1) Friday.

Tonight's matchup will be game one of a two-game set with the Dock Spiders that begins a five-game road trip for the Rafters. Wisconsin Rapids sit in sole possession of first place in the Great Lakes West Division.

Wisconsin Rapids came back and used a big nine-run inning in the eighth to defeat the Wisconsin Woodchucks 14-7 Thursday. Josh Nicoloff went 3-for-4 with four RBIs in the game.

Jack Sinclair is projected to start for the Rafters tonight. The right-handed pitcher has a 1-2 record and a 2.31 ERA with 13 strikeouts. He will face Fond du Lac's Ryan Bader, who has an 0-2 record and a 5.14 ERA.

The Rafters and Dock Spiders finish the series Saturday night before Wisconsin Rapids travels to Kokomo for a two-game series. The team returns home to face the Dock Spiders at Historic Witter Field on July 10 for Quality Feed and Seed Bark in the Park Night.

