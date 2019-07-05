Five Honkers Named All-Stars

Rochester, MN. - The 2019 Northwoods League All-Star will feature five Rochester Honkers: Evan Berkey, Ryan Middendorf, Tristan Peterson, Keon Taylor, and Ryan Wrobleski.

Berkey has a .336 batting average in 28 games. The California State University, Bakersfield shortstop has also scored 15 runs, stolen six bases, and recorded 11 RBI.

Middendorf has earned a 4-1 record in six starts. The Lake Erie College pitcher holds a 1.61 earned run average (ERA) with 30 strikeouts in 39 innings pitched.

Peterson has a .318 batting average in 32 games. The New Mexico State University first baseman has hit six home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 24 RBI.

Taylor has earned a 1-1 record with four saves in nine appearances. The Georgetown College pitcher holds a 1.45 ERA with 23 strikeouts in 12.1 innings pitched.

Wrobleski has a .235 batting average in 28 games. The Dallas Baptist University catcher has hit four home runs, five doubles, one triple and 20 RBI.

The 2019 Northwoods League All-Star will take place on Tuesday, July 16, at 7:05 p.m. at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

