Northwoods League Announces 2019 All-Star Selections

Rochester, Minn -- The Northwoods League has announced the rosters for the 2019 Northwoods League All-Star Game, which will be played on Tuesday, July 16 at 7:05 p.m. (CST) at Cost Cutters Field at Riverfront Stadium in Waterloo, Iowa.

In the Great Lakes Division, the First-Half Great Lakes West Champion Madison Mallards have eight players on the roster. Madison is led by Justice Bigbie (Western Carolina University). Bigbie is hitting .353 with eight home runs, 13 doubles and 39 RBI. On the mound, Mallard Lowell Schipper (University of Richmond) has four wins and 35 strikeouts in 31.0 innings pitched. He has a 2.32 ERA in six appearances.

In the Great Plains Division, the Eau Claire Express and the Rochester Honkers have five selections each. The First-Half Great Plains East Champion Waterloo Bucks and the First-Half Great Plains West Champion Willmar Stingers have three selections each.

The All-Stars from the Express are powered by infielder Matt Bottcher (University of Illinois at Chicago). Bottcher is hitting .389 with six doubles, 20 runs scored and 21 RBI. On the mound, the Express are led by Noah DeNoyer (San Joaquin Delta College). DeNoyer has two wins and 19 strikeouts in 16.0 innings pitched and has a sparkling 1.12 ERA.

The contingent of All-Stars from Rochester features first baseman Tristan Peterson (New Mexico State University) and shortstop Evan Berkey (California State University, Bakersfield). Peterson is currently hitting .318 with six home runs, nine doubles, one triple and 24 RBI. Berkey is having an impressive season as well at the plate. Across 28 games he is hitting .336 with 15 runs scored, six stolen bases and 11 RBI.

Field Manager Donnie Scott and his coaching staff from the Madison Mallards will be in the dugout for the South. The First-half Great Lakes West Division Champion Mallards currently have a 25-13 overall record.

Willmar Field Manager Bo Henning and his staff will manage the Great Plains All-Stars. The First-Half Great Plains West Division Champion Stingers currently have a 22-16 overall record.

This year's All-Stars were chosen in a vote by the 22 member teams of the Northwoods League. Ballots were cast by each team's field staff and media contacts.

