Three Homers Not Enough as Indians Fall to Mud Hens

September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - Jared Oliva roped an inside-the-park home run off the wall in straightaway center to mark the Indianapolis Indians' third long ball of the day, but the Toledo Mud Hens came back for a 12-3 win on Thursday afternoon at Victory Field.

After Tucupita Marcano and Josh VanMeter went yard with solo shots in each of the first two innings off Bryan Garcia (W, 4-3), respectively, Oliva sent the first pitch of the bottom of the third inning out beyond a leaping Daz Cameron in center field. It was the first inside-the-park home run by an Indians (70-67) batter at Victory Field since Alen Hanson on July 1, 2015.

The Mud Hens (77-60) countered with 12 unanswered runs, taking the lead with a four-run spot in the fourth inning and not looking back. They scored two runs in the fifth via back-to-back home runs by Brendon Davis and Jamie Westbrook, three in the sixth and three in the eighth.

After Cody Bolton exited the game with no outs recorded and the bases loaded in the top of the third inning, Travis MacGregor (L, 1-3) entered into the game and sat down the next three batters to keep the game scoreless.

Indianapolis' three home runs tied the team's most in a single game this season, last matched on July 23 vs. St. Paul.

The Indians will look for their first win of the series against the Mud Hens tomorrow at 7:05 PM ET at Victory Field. RHP Jerad Eickhoff (6-6, 4.70) is set to take the mound for Indianapolis against LHP Ricardo Sanchez (7-5, 4.63).

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.