Luis Severino scheduled for rehab start tonight at PNC Field

MOOSIC, PA - The New York Yankees have announced that pitcher Luis Severino will have his Major League rehab assignment transferred to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and that he is scheduled to start against the Worcester Red Sox this evening. First pitch at PNC Field is slated for 6:35 on a Copa de la Diversión night as the RailRiders play in their Vejigantes uniforms.

The right-hander was placed on the 15-Day Injured List on July 14 with a low grade lat strain and transferred to the 60-Day Injured List on August 1. He began his rehab assignment with Tampa on September 2 and pitched two innings, striking out three of the six batters he faced. On September 7, the 28-year-old pitched for the Somerset Patriots, working four innings with two runs on four hits with four strikeouts over 16 batters faced.

Severino has started 16 games for New York this season, amassing 95 strikeouts over 86 innings while sporting a 5-3 record with a 3.45 ERA and a 1.07 WHIP.

Severino is the eighth player to join Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a MLB rehab stint this season, joining Zack Britton, Aroldis Chapman, Domingo Germán, Jonathan Loáisiga, Tim Locastro, Ron Marinaccio and Ben Rortvedt.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre continues its second-to-last homestand of the 2022 season through Sunday before hitting the road next week in Lehigh Valley. For tickets to tonight's game or any of the remaining home games during the season, visit www.swbrailriders.com.

