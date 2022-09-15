Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 20-25

September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp 2022 season presented by FIS continues Tuesday, September 20 with a six-game series against the Charlotte Knights, Triple-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox, that runs through Sunday, September 25 at 121 Financial Ballpark. The homestand features a promotional lineup that includes the following highlights:

Tuesday, September 20, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) Community First Credit Union Two for Tuesday: Community First Credit Union members using their CFCU credit or debit card can receive two-for-one tickets at the box office, and non-CFCU members can learn more about memberships on the concourse.

Fan Graffiti Day: Have you ever wanted to tag the ballpark? Well, this day is for you as we turn the Hall of Fame Hallway to the stylings of you! Stop by the tunnel between the third base gate and home plate gate before the end of the 2nd inning; we'll have spray paint and the wall that needs art. Wednesday, September 21, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

VyStar BOGO Tickets presented by VyStar Credit Union: VyStar Credit Union members using their VyStar credit or debit card can receive a Buy-One, Get-One-Free ticket offer. This special is valid for a ticket of equal or lesser value, and ticket offers cannot be combined.

Forever Vets Animal Hospital Canines and Crustacean's (Dog Day): The Jumbo Shrimp and Forever Vets Animal Hospital welcome you and your canine companion to 121 Financial Ballpark. Canines get in free as long as their human companion buys a ticket. Please note that dogs are not allowed in Section 119, the Wheelhouse Lounge or the Haskell Suite Level.

Good Is Everywhere Wednesdays presented by VyStar Credit Union: Join VyStar Credit Union as they partner with Girls on the Run to raise awareness and funds throughout the game through ticket sales and promotions.

Unused Tickets Night: Everyone has old tickets in a drawer, from an event you didn't go to for some reason. Whatever reason you didn't go, bring that unused ticket to the Miller Electric Box Office for a free General Admission ticket!

Thursday, September 22, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.)

Budweiser Thirsty Thursday: All Thursday home games are the best happy hour on the First Coast. Fans can purchase $2 (12 oz. draft) and $3 (24 oz. draft) Budweiser products on the left field berm canopy, Oasis concession stand, and right field bleachers., you never know when live music will appear at the Coors Light Tiki Terrace on Thursdays.

Patriotic Jerseys: The Jumbo Shrimp will don their 2022 patriotic jerseys, which are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com and will be awarded at the conclusion of the season.

Military Appreciation Night presented by Maronda Homes and Citi Jacksonville: The Jumbo Shrimp, Maronda Homes and Citi Jacksonville are proud to bring you Military Appreciation Night. Free tickets will be provided to all active, retired, veterans, former military members and their dependents. Complimentary ticket may be received in person at the Miller Electric Box Office in advance or the day of the game (subject to availability).

Friday, September 23, 2022, 7:05 p.m. (Gates open at 6 p.m.) presented by Firehouse Subs

Red Shirt Friday: Jumbo Shrimp players and staff will wear red on each Friday to support the military, and fans wearing red can save $1 on their tickets at the box office or donate that $1 to charity.

Friday Night Lites presented by Miller Lite: Friday Night Lites shine on the Jumbo Shrimp with $2-12 oz. Miller Lites and $1 off craft beers at both the Craft Cave near the Third Base gates and Brown Canopy near the Coors Light Tiki Terrace!

90's Night: Grab your discman and Dr. Marten's and join the Jumbo Shrimp for a night of 90's nostalgia with sights and sounds from way back when.

Friday Night Fireworks presented by Firehouse Subs: Make sure to stick around after the game for an amazing fireworks show!

Saturday, September 24, 2022, 6:35 p.m. (Gates open at 5:30 p.m.)

Miami Nights!: The Jumbo Shrimp will be rocking their special black South Beach-themed uniforms and fans are invited to follow the antics of two of Miami's finest detectives, Scampi Crockett and Southpaw Tubbs for a night excess the likes of which they may have seen on a TV show in the '80s.

Miami Nights Jersey: The Jumbo Shrimp will be taking the field in their 2022 Miami Nights jersey. The jerseys are currently up for auction on www.jaxshrimp.com and will be awarded at the conclusion of the season.

Beach Bag Cooler Giveaway presented by Ascension St. Vincent's: The first 2,000 fans through the gates are going home with a beach bag cooler! You can pack your beach towel, sunscreen and clothes. Plus, it has a cooler on the bottom to keep your beverages cold.

Sunday, September 25, 2022, 1:05 p.m. (Gates open at 12 p.m.)

Baptist Health Sunday Family FUNday presented by Baptist Health: Each Sunday home game starts with a pregame catch on the field from 12-12:20 p.m., and fans may receive complimentary pregame face painting and balloon animals. Plus, kids can feel like the pros by running the bases after the game.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.