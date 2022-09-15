Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (76-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-66)

September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







LOCATION: Victory Field

FIRST PITCH: 12:05 PM ET

GAME #137 / Home #66: Toledo Mud Hens (76-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-66)

PROBABLES: RHP Bryan Garcia (3-3, 3.48) vs. RHP Cody Bolton (4-2, 3.23)

RADIO: FoxSportsIndy.com / Fox Sports 1260 / iHeart app

TV: MiLB TV / MyINDY-TV 23

ABOUT YESTERDAY: Jose Godoy's second home run in as many games gave the Indians an early two-run lead, but the offense fell quiet as they dropped the second game of the six-game series against the Mud Hens yesterday, 4-3. The visiting team got on the board first in the top of the opening frame when John Valente came home as Josh Lester was caught stealing second base. Ji-Hwan Bae and Brendt Citta then countered with back-to-back two-out doubles in the bottom half to tie the game. Following Godoy's homer in the second inning, the next 22 Indianapolis batters were retired consecutively as the Mud Hens came back for the win. After a sacrifice fly off the bat of Jamie Westbrook in the top of the sixth inning brought the Mud Hens within one run, Daz Cameron roped a one-out, RBI double to tie the game in the seventh. Back-to-back walks, the last of which came with the bases loaded, gave Toledo a lead it would not relinquish.

GOODBYE, GODOY: Jose Godoy launched his second home run in as many games yesterday, going 1-for-3 with a two-run blast in the second inning. It is the first time he has homered in consecutive games since Aug. 5-6, 2021 with Triple-A Tacoma at Reno. The catcher has now hit safely in six of his last seven games - three of which have been two-hit performances - good for a .321 average (9-for-28) with five runs scored and 10 RBI. In eight games with Indianapolis since being claimed off waivers by Pittsburgh from Minnesota on Aug. 5, he is hitting .290 (9-for-31) with an .808 OPS.

CITTA HITTING: With an RBI double to trade places with Ji-Hwan Bae and tie the game at 1-1 in the first inning yesterday, Brendt Citta extended his hitting streak to four games and how has hit safely in six of eight games during the month of September. In that time, he is hitting .348 (8-for-23) with four runs scored, three doubles, one home run, four RBI and six walks to eight strikeouts. He has now doubled in consecutive games and has one extra-base hit in his last three after launching a pinch-hit homer on Sept. 11 in a 19-9 win over Omaha.

DOUBLING UP DOUBLES: With a pair of doubles in the first inning yesterday, the Indians now have 256 doubles this season to rank third in the International League behind Lehigh Valley (261) and Toledo (260).

SWIPING BASES: As a team, the Indians have 141 total stolen bases, their most since snagging a league-leading 168 in 2015 with Alen Hanson and Keon Broxton at the head of the baserunning charge. This season's total currently ranks fifth among International League teams, and it would be the first time the Indians finished in the top five of stolen bases since stealing the second most in 2018 (111). Their 69 stolen bases in 2019 was tied for 10th in the IL, and their 71 last season was tied for 14th in the Triple-A East.

OSVALDO'S STRIKEOUTS: Osvaldo Bido surrendered just one run over 5.0 innings in his 30th appearance (22nd start) of the season yesterday. He walked two and struck out five. The right-hander has struck out seven-or-more batters five times this season, four of which have come in his last seven starts. Over his first 15 appearances (through June 22), he registered a 1.21 strikeout-to-walk ratio (34 BB, 41 K). In his last 13 games (since June 28), that ratio has bumped up to 2.86 K/BB (24 BB, 63 K).

TODAY: After dropping the first two games of the series, Indianapolis looks to break a season-series tie with Toledo today at 1:35 PM ET. Today is the fourth and final Baseball in Education day at Victory Field this season, and the Indians own a 1-3 record in those games (lost 12-5 on 4/21 vs. Columbus; suspended on 5/5 vs. Louisville and lost that completed game 7-5 on 5/7; lost 4-2 vs. Toledo in Game 1 of a doubleheader on 5/19 and won the nightcap 8-4). RHP Cody Bolton (4-2, 3.23) is set to make his second start this month, fourth since the All-Star break and 13th of the season. He is 1-1 with a 0.96 ERA (1er/9.1ip) and 13 strikeouts in three appearances (two starts) against Toledo. Toledo will send RHP Bryan Garcia (3-3, 3.48) to the mound. His first 28 appearances this season came in relief, including three at Indy in late May (1er/2.1ip), but his last eight outings have all been starts. He owned a 2.56 ERA (9er/31.2ip) as a reliever and has a 4.29 ERA (17er/35.2ip) as a starter.

BOLTON ON THE BUMP: After earning his fourth win of the season on Sunday afternoon at Omaha with 2.0 scoreless innings in relief, Cody Bolton will make his 28th appearance (13th start) of the season today. As Indy's jack of all trades on the mound, Bolton has registered a 3.23 ERA (25er/69.2ip), 75 strikeouts and a .206 average against (52-for-252). Below are his splits between starts and relief appearances:

12 starts: 0-2, 3.93 ERA (16er/36.2ip), 19 BB, 36 K, 1.23 WHIP, .202 AVG (26-for-129)

15 relief appearances: 4-0, 2.45 ERA (9er/33.0ip), 17 BB, 39 K, 1.30 WHIP, .211 AVG (26-for-123)

THIS DATE IN 2000: With a 6-1 win over Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Game 5 of the Governors' Cup finals, the Indians were crowned as International League champions for the first time since 1963. Damon Hollins drove in a pair of runs to lead the offense. The league championship was Indianapolis' first since 1994 as a Cincinnati affiliate when it defeated Louisville and Nashville to take home its last American Association title. With the win, Indy earned a berth to the Triple-A World Series in Las Vegas, where the Indians topped Memphis in a five-game series, 3-1.

