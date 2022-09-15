Memphis Falls Behind Early, Takes Loss

DES MOINES, IA - The Memphis Redbirds went down early and lost 8-5 to the Iowa Cubs on Thursday evening at Principal Park.

The I-Cubs jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings, capped off by a pair of two-run doubles from Trent Giambrone and Darius Hill. Iowa tallied five doubles within the first three frames against Garrett Williams (0-7), who was charged with all seven runs on six hits while walking three, hitting two batters and striking out three.

The Redbirds offense tallied a run in the fourth thanks to a Pedro Pages sacrifice fly. Juan Yepez slugged his 16th home run in the fifth inning and Moises Gomez crushed a two-run shot in the seventh, his first home run since August 20th. Clint Coulter paced the lineup with three hits.

Steven Matz made a second rehab outing, striking out two of three batters faced.

The Memphis Redbirds (67-71) and Iowa Cubs (63-75) continue their six-game series on Friday September 16 at Principal Park. LHP Matthew Liberatore will start for Memphis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08pm CDT.

