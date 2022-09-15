Memphis Falls Behind Early, Takes Loss
September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Memphis Redbirds went down early and lost 8-5 to the Iowa Cubs on Thursday evening at Principal Park.
The I-Cubs jumped out to a 7-0 lead after three innings, capped off by a pair of two-run doubles from Trent Giambrone and Darius Hill. Iowa tallied five doubles within the first three frames against Garrett Williams (0-7), who was charged with all seven runs on six hits while walking three, hitting two batters and striking out three.
The Redbirds offense tallied a run in the fourth thanks to a Pedro Pages sacrifice fly. Juan Yepez slugged his 16th home run in the fifth inning and Moises Gomez crushed a two-run shot in the seventh, his first home run since August 20th. Clint Coulter paced the lineup with three hits.
Steven Matz made a second rehab outing, striking out two of three batters faced.
The Memphis Redbirds (67-71) and Iowa Cubs (63-75) continue their six-game series on Friday September 16 at Principal Park. LHP Matthew Liberatore will start for Memphis. First pitch is scheduled for 7:08pm CDT.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 15, 2022
- Memphis Falls Behind Early, Takes Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Sánchez's Four Hits Not Enough in Loss to Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lindblom, Ruiz Lead Sounds to Another Win - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Win in Extras, 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Power Surge Propels Bisons to 12-7 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Best Stripers 5-2 to Take Back Division Lead - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Win Streak Snapped with 5-2 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Earn Third Consecutive Win on the Road - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Defeat Red Sox 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Extra Innings Goes To Rochester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Duran Doubles in Two, Steals Home in Comeback Win at SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Celebrate "Pride at the Park" During Worcester's Pride Month - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Fall to Tides 14-6 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- September 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Norfolk Scores 14 Unanswered Runs in Comeback Win - Norfolk Tides
- Offense Explodes in Indy, Hens Win Seven Straight - Toledo Mud Hens
- Three Homers Not Enough as Indians Fall to Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 20-25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Luis Severino scheduled for rehab start tonight at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (76-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-66) - Indianapolis Indians
- Stoudt, Santana Lead Bats to 5-1 Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- Woods Richardson Dominates, But Saints Fall to Bats 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Bruised in 12-4 Defeat - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sal Frelick Homers Twice as Sounds Blast Past Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.