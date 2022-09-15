SWB RailRiders Game Notes

Wepas de Worcester (69-67) vs Vejigntes de Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (75-61)

Partido 138 | Partido de Casa 69 | PNC Field | Moosic, PA | Jueves, El 15 de Septiembre, 2022 | Primera Pitch 6:35 PM

RHP Victor Santos (1-4, 7.36) vs RHP Luis Severino (No record)

SANTOS: Took loss, 4.0 IP, 5 H, 4 ER, HR, HBP, BB, 3 K @ Lehigh Valley 9/8-1 (5-1 L)

SEVERINO: No decision, 4.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, HR, 4 K @ Hartford 9/7-1 (6-2 W)

LA ULTIMA VEZ

MOOSIC, PA (September 14, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (75-61) defeated the Worcester Red Sox on Wednesday night 4-1. With a Durham Bulls loss, the RailRiders find themselves in first place for the first time since April 9.

Worcester got on the board first against RailRiders starter Mitch Spence. In the top of the fourth, Johan Mieses brought one in with a single. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre responded in the bottom half of the inning. Ryan LaMarre was hit by a pitch, followed by a single from Josh Breaux. Ronald Guzmán ripped a line drive home run to right field, giving SWB a 3-1 lead.

LaMarre added another tally in the fifth with an RBI single to right for a 4-1 advantage. Spence lasted six innings, retiring the last eight batters he saw. He struck out seven WooSox.

The RailRiders bullpen was solid. Michael Gomez relieved in the seventh with a scoreless frame. MLB rehabber Zack Britton had a 1-2-3 eighth with a strikeout. Tyler Duffey recorded the final three outs for the save. Spence (3-2) earned the win with Connor Seabold (8-2) taking the loss. The RailRiders have climbed all the way back from dead last in the division to first place.

NOTICIAS Y NOTAS

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders are at home for their final six-game homestand of the season to host the Worcester Red Sox. The last time the WooSox were at PNC Field, the RailRiders won four of six games while outscoring their foes 34-31.

ORGULLOSO - Tonight, the RailRiders play one last time as the Vejigantes, their Copa de la Diversión identity. Today is also the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month in the United States as well as Roberto Clemente Day in the Major Leagues. Nine players on the active roster were born in a Latin country (8 - Dominican Republic, 1 - Venezuela). SWB also has four players who were born in the US with Latin descent (Armando Alvarez - Cuban-American, Anthony Banda, Phillip Evans and Michael Gomez - Mexican-American). They also have two coaches with Latin heritage in Lino Diaz and Raul Domingúez (Panamanian).

WORST TO FIRST - With last night's RailRiders win, Durham's loss and Jacksonville's loss, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre finds themselves in sole possession of first place. It's the first time they're in first place since April 9, snapping 158 days outside of the top spot. Today, September 15, is just the second day all season that the RailRiders are by themselves in first, alongside April 8. SWB reached a season-low on June 8 seventeen games under .500 (19-36), in last place (10th) and 15.5 games back of first. At the time, it was the third worst record in all of professional baseball behind the Kansas City Royals (18-37) and the Visalia Rawhide (16-37).

DOWN THE STRETCH - With just 13 days to go in the regular season, only three teams in the International League East have been eliminated from postseason play (Rochester, Syracuse and Charlotte). Norfolk is the furthest back (7.5 GB) with an elimination number of seven. Only six games separate the top six teams in the division.

WHAT'S LEFT - The RailRiders play this six-game series against Worcester at home, followed by six games on the road against the Lehigh Valley IronPigs. They'll return home on September 26 for the final homestand of the year, beginning with a rain-suspended game and three more contests against the Buffalo Bisons. All three of those teams are currently below SWB in the standings.

EYES ON BULLS - The first-place Durham Bulls lost last night 7-2 to the Gwinnett Stripers, dropping to second place in the IL East. The Bulls have lost four in a row. It's their longest losing streak since they dropped five straight to Jacksonville (3) and Norfolk (@) from April 15 to April 20.

SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY-SHRIMPY - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp lost last night 12-4 to the Nashville Sound. With their loss, they fell out of their tie with the RailRiders. They fall to third place, one game back of SWB.

RUN FOREST, RUN - The RailRiders have set a new single-season franchise record with 152 stolen bases, besting the 2021 RailRiders who stole 148. The previous record to that was set in 2000 with 139 stolen bases.

ALV OR NOTHING - Armando Alvarez has bat in the cleanup spot in his last three games. He's 6-for-12 with a homer and five RBI out of that spot in the lineup. Prior to these last few games, he had only batted in the fourth spot of the lineup 32 times in 557 games. He's gone 12 for his last 28 (.429) since the start of the Durham series last week. This comes after going just 1-for-11 in the last home series against the Syracuse Mets.

RYAN & THE LAST DRAGON - Ryan LaMarre is 20 for his last 48 (.417) in his last fifteen games since August 19. He has hits in thirteen of those games. Prior to this stretch, LaMarre had gone 14 for his first 67 (.209) in 27 games. The 33-year-old swatted three home runs last week in Durham.

STREAKY - Armando Alvarez has an eight-game hit streak and a nine-game on-base streak.. Ronald Guzmán has a four-game hit streak with the RailRiders... Ben Rortvedt has a seven-game on-base streak... Rob Brantly has a six-game on-base streak...

ON DECK - Friday is First Responder Friday and Friday Night Fireworks, presented by NEPA Crane & Hauling and 98.5 KRZ. 100 tickets will be given away to our first responders each Friday on a first-come, first-serve basis.

AROUND THE ORGANIZATION - The New York Yankees (87-56) defeated Boston 5-3 last night. Gleyber Torres hit a three-run little league home run. New York is off today as they travel to Milwaukee... The Somerset Patriots (81-51) lost 12-7 to the Portland Sea Dogs. Portland clinched a postseason berth with the win. Harrison Bader homered in his rehab appearance. Portland and Somerset will play each other the rest of the week and then in a three-game postseason series starting Tuesday...

