Knights Fall to Tides 14-6 on Thursday

September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NORFOLK, VA) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game three of the six-game series against the Norfolk Tides by a score of 14-6 on Thursday afternoon from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA. With the loss, the Knights have dropped the first three games of the series to the Tides.

The Knights scored first thanks to an RBI single off the bat of designated hitter Carlos Pérez in the first inning. Two innings later, shortstop Lenyn Sosa launched his seventh home run of the season, a two-run shot in the third inning to give the Knights a 3-0 lead. Charlotte continued to score and added two more runs in the top of the fifth inning to take a commanding 5-0 lead. Center fielder Mark Payton hit an RBI single in the fifth and later scored in the inning thanks to a steal of third base and an advancement on an errant throw from catcher Anthony Bemboon.

The game quickly changed from there as the Tides began to score and take advantage of the Charlotte bullpen. The Tides scored 14 runs over the final four innings of the game thanks to home runs from Brett Phillips, Jordan Westburg and two home runs from Robert Neustrom. The Tides put up three runs in the fifth, four in the sixth, four in the seventh and three more in the eighth to go on for the win

RHP Davis Martin started the game for the Knights and did not allow a run or hit in one inning of work. LHP Tanner Banks came on in relief and fanned six batters in two scoreless innings for the Knights. LHP Andrew Perez (3-4, 5.83) was saddled with the loss after he was charged with seven runs on six hits over two innings of work.

Catcher Nick Ciuffo launched his fourth home run of the season for the Knights in the ninth inning. It was Charlotte's sixth and final run of the game.

The Knights will continue the six-game road series against the Norfolk Tides (Triple-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles) from Harbor Park in Norfolk, VA on Friday night. First pitch is on tap for 7:05 p.m. from the home of the Tides. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.