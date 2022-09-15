Lindblom, Ruiz Lead Sounds to Another Win
September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Nashville Sounds News Release
NASHVILLE - Josh Lindblom fired his fifth consecutive quality start and Esteury Ruiz hit a two-run homer to lead the Nashville Sounds to a 6-1 win over the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night at First Horizon Park.
Lindblom was blessed with a couple of early runs when Sal Frelick singled to lead off the bottom of the first inning and Ruiz followed with a two-run blast to the seats in left field. It was Ruiz's third home run in his last five games.
Nashville led 3-0 when Lindblom allowed his lone run of the night on a solo homer by Jacksonville's Luis Aviles Jr. The right-hander put zeroes on the board from the fourth through sixth innings and picked up his seventh win of the year. He scattered five hits and struck out four.
The Sounds picked up three insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning. With one out, Ruiz doubled down the left field line, promptly stole third base and scored when the throw went into left field. The stolen base was Ruiz's 76th of the season.
After consecutive singles by Jon Singleton and Joey Wiemer, Pablo Reyes cleared the bases with a two-run double to the gap in right-center to give Nashville a 6-1 lead.
Following Lindblom's solid start, Brewers reliever Trevor Gott tossed a 1-2-3 top of the seventh in his second MLB rehab appearance. Jake Cousins put up a zero in the eighth and Cam Robinson followed suit in the ninth with a pair of strikeouts.
Game four of the series is scheduled for Friday night at First Horizon Park. Left-hander Robert Gasser (1-0, 5.23) starts for Nashville against right-hander Elieser Hernandez (3-2, 4.46) for Jacksonville. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
Post-Game Notes
The Sounds are now 83-54...the 83 wins are tied for 5th-most in Sounds franchise history.
With the win and Columbus' loss, the Sounds magic number to clinch the International League West Division is down to nine.
Sal Frelick (2-for-5, R, RBI, 2 K) extended his on-base streak to 32 games with a leadoff single in the first inning. He is hitting .362 (46-for-127) with 30 runs, 6 doubles, 2 triples, 2 homers, 15 RBI and 15 walks during the streak. The 32-game on-base streak is the second-longest active streak in the International League.
Josh Lindblom (W, 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K) recorded his fifth straight quality start and ninth of the season.
In five games since being optioned by Milwaukee, Esteury Ruiz is hitting .421 (8-for-19) with 5 runs, 1 double, 3 home runs, 7 RBI, 2 walks and 6 stolen bases.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 15, 2022
- Memphis Falls Behind Early, Takes Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Sánchez's Four Hits Not Enough in Loss to Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lindblom, Ruiz Lead Sounds to Another Win - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Win in Extras, 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Power Surge Propels Bisons to 12-7 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Best Stripers 5-2 to Take Back Division Lead - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Win Streak Snapped with 5-2 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Earn Third Consecutive Win on the Road - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Defeat Red Sox 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Extra Innings Goes To Rochester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Duran Doubles in Two, Steals Home in Comeback Win at SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Celebrate "Pride at the Park" During Worcester's Pride Month - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Fall to Tides 14-6 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- September 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Norfolk Scores 14 Unanswered Runs in Comeback Win - Norfolk Tides
- Offense Explodes in Indy, Hens Win Seven Straight - Toledo Mud Hens
- Three Homers Not Enough as Indians Fall to Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 20-25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Luis Severino scheduled for rehab start tonight at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (76-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-66) - Indianapolis Indians
- Stoudt, Santana Lead Bats to 5-1 Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- Woods Richardson Dominates, But Saints Fall to Bats 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Bruised in 12-4 Defeat - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sal Frelick Homers Twice as Sounds Blast Past Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.