Late Power Surge Propels Bisons to 12-7 Win over Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY - The Buffalo Bisons mounted a late-game rally, scoring 11 times on their way to a 12-7 victory against the Syracuse Mets on Thursday evening at NBT Bank Stadium.

The Herd fell behind Syracuse early with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first inning. It was the first time all week that the Mets scored first when Dominic Smith hit a two-run double scoring Travis Jankowski and Jake Mangum. The runs came against Bisons starter Bowden Francis.

Francis allowed a total of four runs, including solo tallies in the second and third innings. However, the right hander would receive a no decision in his 2.1 innings of work. J.T. Riddle belted a solo homer in the second to extend the lead to three, while an RBI groundout by Daniel Palka ballooned the lead to 4-0 after three frames.

Buffalo got on the scoreboard thanks to the first career Triple-A hit by John Aiello. His single to right field scored Davis Schneider and cut the deficit to 4-1. Syracuse answered back to extend the lead back to four, 5-1.

However, the Bisons recorded their first of two five-run innings in the top of the sixth for their first lead of the night. The team sent all nine batters to the plate in the inning against a pair of Syracuse relievers. Stephen Nogosek did not record an out of the four batters he faced. L.J. Talley's first hit of the night was an RBI single to cut the deficit to 5-2.

After a Rafael Lantigua base hit drove in a run to make the score 5-3, Yoshi Tsutsugo's two-run singe tied the game 5-5. Stevie Berman added his 22nd RBI of the season with a sacrifice fly that gave the Herd a 6-5 lead. The Mets answered against Matt Peacock to even the score 6-6 through six innings.

Nathan Lukes rudely greeted Jordan Yamamoto with a solo home run in the top of the seventh to give the Bisons a 7-6 lead. Lukes was the first batter that the right hander faced in his inning of relief. The solo shot was the veteran outfielder's team best 10th of the season. Riddle answered in the bottom half of the inning with his second homer of the night to knot the score up at 7-7.

The Bisons put the final touches on their win with a second five-run inning, this time in the top of the eighth. Talley capped the frame with a bases clearing double that scored Otto Lopez, Lukes, and Schneider. Lopez's RBO base hit earlier in the frame extended his hitting streak to eight straight games, as well. Talley now has 10 RBIs in the first three games of the series.

The victory has brought Buffalo within three games of the International League East Division lead. They trail Durham heading into Friday night's action. The Bisons and Mets are scheduled to meet at 6:35 p.m. from the Salt City.

