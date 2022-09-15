Bulls Best Stripers 5-2 to Take Back Division Lead

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Bulls left fielder Jim Haley and designated hitter Josh Lowe each clubbed two hits, including run-scoring doubles as part of a three-run fifth frame, while starting pitcher Easton McGee tossed four scoreless frames in Durham's 5-2 victory over the Gwinnett Stripers on Thursday evening at Coolray Field. The victory combined with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre's loss to Worcester vaulted Durham back into first place in the International League East Division with 12 games left to play.

The Bulls struck first in the third when 2B Brett Wisely clubbed an RBI single to right for his first Triple-A knock. Durham would then extend the advantage to 4-0 in the fifth thanks to four doubles, including run-scoring two-baggers from Haley, RF Miles Mastrobuoni and Lowe. Gwinnett would narrow the deficit to two with a pair of tallies in the fifth, though Durham got one of those scores back when RF Ruben Cardenas beat out an infield single to plate SS Xavier Edwards, making it a 5-2 Bulls lead.

Haley (2-4, R, 2B, RBI), Lowe (2-4, 2B, RBI) and Wisely (2-5, RBI) each recorded multi-hit efforts to lead the Bulls offense. Mastrobuoni's RBI double in the fifth was his 144th hit of the year, giving him the International League lead in that category.

Durham reliever Jimmy Yacabonis (2.0 IP, H, 2 SO) earned the victory with two shutout innings in support of McGee (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 3 SO), while Dusten Knight (1.0 IP, H, SO) notched the save with a scoreless ninth. Stripers southpaw Kyle Muller (5.0 IP, 8 H, 4 R, 4 ER, BB, 5 SO) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to continue their six-game set on Friday evening, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05pm. RHP Taj Bradley is anticipated to get the nod for Durham and be opposed by Gwinnett RHP Mike Soroka.

Durham returns home for their final homestand of the 2022 campaign on Tuesday, September 20 to face off against the Baltimore Orioles' Triple-A affiliate Norfolk Tides. First pitch of the series opener at Durham Bulls Athletic Park is set for 6:35pm.

Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

