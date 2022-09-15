Wings Win in Extras, 2-1
September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release
The Wings beat the IronPigs on a night thanks to a 10th inning wild pitch which scored 2B Jecksson Flores and gave Rochester their fourth straight win for the first time since 5/26-5/29 at Syracuse.
The Wings tied up the game after trailing into the 8th inning thanks to a 1B John Nogowski homer. The homer from the first basemen marked his fourth of the year and first at the friendly confines of Frontier Field.
The game started with two scoreless frames from RHP Franklyn Kilome, who was able to escape a threat in the 3rd. With runners on first and second, Kilome was able to induce a ground ball and a strikeout to dance out of danger. Kilome finished Thursday night pitching five innings, surrendering two hits, walking two, and striking out seven. His seven punch-outs mark the third time this season he has struck out seven or more batters.
The Wings' 5th inning rally fell short, as they loaded the bases on an infield single by Flores, a walk to C Wilmer Perez, and a pitch that hit CF Andrew Stevenson. The Wings were unable to cash in, leaving the bases loaded, setting the stage for the 8th-inning homer from Nogowski.
In the top of the 6th, LHP Fransisco Perez came on to relieve Kilome. After three straight walks, a sacrifice fly gave the IronPigs a 1-0 lead.
RHP Curtis Taylor would pitch the 7th and 8th innings for the Red Wings, striking out three batters.
The Wings' extra-inning win gives them six wins via a walk-off this season, improving their record to 6-5 in extra-inning contests. With the win, the Wings have taken the first three games of the series and will look to secure their first series win since 6/5 against Buffalo with a win tomorrow.
The Rochester Red Wings also welcomed back Daniel Brito to Frontier Field for the first time since the 24-year old was rushed into emergency surgery upon suffering a brain hemorrhage on July 31, 2021 while playing for Lehigh Valley.
Brito was accompanied by URMC staff who stood behind him and around the mound as he threw out the ceremonial first pitch prior to his meet and greet with Rochester fans.
The Red Wings will continue their series against the IronPigs Friday at 6:05 p.m., as LHP MacKenzie Gore is set to make his second rehab start with Rochester.
