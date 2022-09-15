Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 vs. Lehigh Valley

September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Rochester Red Wings News Release







Lehigh Valley IronPigs (72-64) vs. Rochester Red Wings (61-76)

Thursday - 6:05p.m. ET - Frontier Field - Rochester, NY

Radio: Fox Sports 1280/iHeartRadio TV: MiLB.tv

LHP Michael Plassmeyer (6-3, 2.66) vs. RHP Franklyn Kilome (2-7, 8.60)

THREE'S COMPANY: The Rochester Red Wings won their third straight game for the first time since August, with their 10-3 win over Lehigh Valley...five players combined for multi-hit games, including a three-hit game from C Wilmer Perez, his first since 2019...CF Andrew Stevenson and DH Daniel Johnson each went deep with two outs, giving Johnson his first homer as a Wing...RHP Joan Adon earned his second Triple-A win, working five full innings allowing three earned runs...four pitchers would be used to hold Lehigh Valley hitless through the final four frames, including 1.1 hitless innings from LHP Matt Cronin...Rochester will look to win their fourth consecutive game for the first time since 5/29 tonight, sending RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound.

WINNING IS FUN: The Wings won their third straight game yesterday by a final of 10-3...this marks the first time the Wings have won three straight since 8/11-8/13 against NOR...The Wings now have won at least three straight 5 separate times, including a nine-game win-streak from 5/7-5/15.

The win moves the Red Wings to 6-6 in the month of September, their best start to a month since going 6-6 to start the month of July.

HOW MANY RUNS YOU GOT? A LOT: The Red Wings offense has scored 636 runs through 137 games played...their 636 run total is the second highest total for a Wings squad in the past seven seasons (790 in '19)...to overtake the 2019 total, this Rochester team would need to average 12 runs per game for the remaining 13 contests.

Rochester ranks 16th in the IL in the runs scored category.

KEEPING THE TEAM SEAMSTRESS IN BUSINESS: The Washington Nationals promoted UTL Jack Dunn from Double-A Harrisburg, tying the franchise record for the number of different Wings to appear in a game in a single season (78)...C Onix Vega was also added to the roster, the 81st player on the roster this season, a new franchise record...should he appear in today's game, it would set a franchise record for most players to appear in a game for the Wings for the fourth consecutive year (79).

SMOOTH CRIMINAL: With a stolen base from recently promoted RF Jack Dunn, the Wings have totaled 140 swipes on the season...this is the most stolen bases in a season since the 2001 Wings stole 139 bags...with 13 games remaining, the Wings are 12 stolen bases away from their 1992 mark (152), which was the most since 1944 when they stole 180.

GETTING IT DUNN: Recently promoted utility man Jack Dunn picked up his first Triple-A hit yesterday, his second game with Rochester...the righty was transferred from Double-A Harrisburg on 9/13 making his debut with Rochester that day.

While in Harrisburg he appeared in at least one game at every position except for catcher including eight games at 1B, 15 at 2B, 15 at 3B, four at SS, two in LF, and two in RF...in two games with Rochester, Dunn has already made an appearance apiece in both of the outfield corners.

WHY DO WE LIKE HIM? CUZ HE GETS ON BASE: 1B John Nogowski went 0-for-2 with an RBI, a run scored, and two walks...the righty has now recorded multiple walks in back-to-back games for the first time since 7/10 and 7/12 with Double-A Harrisburg...since joining the Wings on 8/3 Nogowski has recorded multiple walks in a single game five times.

Since joining Rochester, the Florida native has walked more than he has struck out (23 BB/19 SO)

WHERE THERE'S A WIL-MER, THERE'S A WAY: In his second start of the season with Rochester, C Wilmer Perez went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, and two runs scored...this marks the righty's first multi-hit game with Rochester and his first since 7/29 with High-A Wilmington...his two doubles today mark the first time he has recorded multiple extra-base hits since 9/1/19 with Single-A Auburn.

KEEP THE ADON: RHP Joan Adon recorded his third straight outing of 5.0 or more innings pitched, pitching 5.0 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out five...the 24-year-old has not had three straight outings of 5.0 or more innings since he did so nine times from 5/5/21-6/23/21 while with High-A Wilmington.

ANDREW KNOCK-SON: OF Andrew Stevenson picked up two singles Wednesday, marking his team-leading 141 hits of the season...should Stevenson continue at a pace of 1.00 hits/game, he would finish with 154 hits on the year, which would be the most for a Wing in a single season since 2000 when Jose Hererra collected 163 in 122 games.

Stevenson's 141 hits are already the most for a Wing since 2017 when Matt Hague finished the year with 149.

This marks the second-highest season hit total for Stevenson in eight years of professional baseball (1st, 2016 - 146)

FILLING THE LEADERBOARD: Stevenson's 141 knocks rank third in the International League, just two behind league leaders Alec Burleson (MEM, 143 hits) and Miles Mastrobuoni (DUR, 143 hits).

Stevenson is also tied for second in the IL with 30 two-baggers, just six off the lead (Josh Lester, 36)

Stevenson is tied for third in the IL with 230 total bases, 12 off the lead of Mark Payton (CLT, 242)

BULLY PEN: After pitching four scoreless frames last night, the Wings bullpen now has an ERA of 1.77 through the first 12 games of September, allowing just 11 earned runs in 56 innings of work...RHP Juan Minaya (5.0 IP), LHP Alberto Baldonado (6.2 IP), RHP Matt Brill (4.0 IP), and LHP Luis Avilan (3.2 IP) have combined to allow just one earned run in 19.1 innings.

The 'pen ranks fifth in the International League in strikeouts with 704, 55 off the lead (CHA)

If the staff finishes the month with an ERA under four, it will be their best mark since May (2.79)

FRANK THE TANK: Rochester will send RHP Franklyn Kilome to the mound today in hopes of snapping his four-game losing streak dating back to August 19...in his previous start in Syracuse on 9/9, the former Met worked 2.1 innings, tying his season high allowing seven earned runs...through two starts in September, he posts a 17.05 ERA through 6.1 innings.

In three starts with Rochester following a win, he posts a 2-1 record with a 3.68 ERA compared to a 0-6 record and an 11.74 ERA after a loss.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from September 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.