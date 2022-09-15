Sánchez's Four Hits Not Enough in Loss to Sounds
September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release
NASHVILLE - Jesús Sánchez notched four hits and Luis Aviles Jr. homered but it was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to overcome the Nashville Sounds in a 6-1 loss from First Horizon Park.
Sal Frelick led off the bottom of the first inning with a base hit against Jacksonville (74-63) starter Josh Rogers (2-7). Esteury Ruiz followed by bashing a home run to put Nashville (83-54) promptly in front 2-0.
The Sounds added to their lead in the second. Pablo Reyes and Mario Feliciano singled to begin the frame. After a foul out, Andruw Monasterio walked to load the bases. Frelick then collected an RBI ground out for the third run of the game for Nashville.
Sounds starter Josh Lindblom (8-7) made one of his lone mistakes in giving up a solo homer to Aviles Jr. to begin the bottom of the third. Lindblom ceded just that lone run on five hits in 6.0 innings with four strikeouts to earn the win.
The score remained 3-1 until the seventh. Ruiz doubled with one out. He stole third and scored on an error on the same play. With two outs, Jon Singleton and Joey Wiemer each singled. Reyes followed by bashing a two-run double for the game's final margin at 6-1.
The Jumbo Shrimp send RHP Elieser Hernández (3-2, 4.12 ERA) to the mound against Sounds LHP Robert Gasser (1-0, 5.23 ERA) in Friday's 8:05 p.m. contest.
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from September 15, 2022
- Memphis Falls Behind Early, Takes Loss - Memphis Redbirds
- Sánchez's Four Hits Not Enough in Loss to Sounds - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Lindblom, Ruiz Lead Sounds to Another Win - Nashville Sounds
- Wings Win in Extras, 2-1 - Rochester Red Wings
- Late Power Surge Propels Bisons to 12-7 Win over Syracuse - Buffalo Bisons
- Bulls Best Stripers 5-2 to Take Back Division Lead - Durham Bulls
- Stripers' Win Streak Snapped with 5-2 Loss to Durham - Gwinnett Stripers
- Chasers Earn Third Consecutive Win on the Road - Omaha Storm Chasers
- RailRiders Defeat Red Sox 5-3 - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Extra Innings Goes To Rochester - Lehigh Valley IronPigs
- Duran Doubles in Two, Steals Home in Comeback Win at SWB - Worcester Red Sox
- WooSox Celebrate "Pride at the Park" During Worcester's Pride Month - Worcester Red Sox
- Knights Fall to Tides 14-6 on Thursday - Charlotte Knights
- September 15 Game Notes: Iowa Cubs vs. Memphis Redbirds - Iowa Cubs
- Norfolk Scores 14 Unanswered Runs in Comeback Win - Norfolk Tides
- Offense Explodes in Indy, Hens Win Seven Straight - Toledo Mud Hens
- Three Homers Not Enough as Indians Fall to Mud Hens - Indianapolis Indians
- SWB RailRiders Game Notes - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Jumbo Shrimp Homestand Highlights September 20-25 - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Rochester Red Wings Game Notes - September 15 vs. Lehigh Valley - Rochester Red Wings
- Luis Severino scheduled for rehab start tonight at PNC Field - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Game Information: Toledo Mud Hens (76-60) vs. Indianapolis Indians (70-66) - Indianapolis Indians
- Stoudt, Santana Lead Bats to 5-1 Win over Saints - Louisville Bats
- Woods Richardson Dominates, But Saints Fall to Bats 5-1 - St. Paul Saints
- Jacksonville Bruised in 12-4 Defeat - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp
- Sal Frelick Homers Twice as Sounds Blast Past Jumbo Shrimp - Nashville Sounds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.