Sánchez's Four Hits Not Enough in Loss to Sounds

September 15, 2022 - International League (IL) - Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp News Release







NASHVILLE - Jesús Sánchez notched four hits and Luis Aviles Jr. homered but it was not enough for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to overcome the Nashville Sounds in a 6-1 loss from First Horizon Park.

Sal Frelick led off the bottom of the first inning with a base hit against Jacksonville (74-63) starter Josh Rogers (2-7). Esteury Ruiz followed by bashing a home run to put Nashville (83-54) promptly in front 2-0.

The Sounds added to their lead in the second. Pablo Reyes and Mario Feliciano singled to begin the frame. After a foul out, Andruw Monasterio walked to load the bases. Frelick then collected an RBI ground out for the third run of the game for Nashville.

Sounds starter Josh Lindblom (8-7) made one of his lone mistakes in giving up a solo homer to Aviles Jr. to begin the bottom of the third. Lindblom ceded just that lone run on five hits in 6.0 innings with four strikeouts to earn the win.

The score remained 3-1 until the seventh. Ruiz doubled with one out. He stole third and scored on an error on the same play. With two outs, Jon Singleton and Joey Wiemer each singled. Reyes followed by bashing a two-run double for the game's final margin at 6-1.

The Jumbo Shrimp send RHP Elieser Hernández (3-2, 4.12 ERA) to the mound against Sounds LHP Robert Gasser (1-0, 5.23 ERA) in Friday's 8:05 p.m. contest.

