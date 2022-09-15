Norfolk Scores 14 Unanswered Runs in Comeback Win

NORFOLK, Va. - The Norfolk Tides (69-69) defeated the Charlotte Knights (54-84), 14-6, on Thursday at Harbor Park. The Tides have now won 15 of their last 19 games and have won six straight games this season vs. the Knights.

Charlotte started fast, scoring five unanswered runs to start the game. In the first, Carlos Perez knocked in the first run of the game on an RBI single. Lenyn Sosa launched a two-run homer in the third, then Mark Parton knocked an RBI single in the fifth and later scored on an error to make it 5-0, Knights

The comeback for the Tides began in the bottom of the fifth when Brett Phillips launched a three-run homer. In the sixth, Robert Neustrom led off with a home run. Anthony Bemboom would score later in the inning on an error to tie the game. The next batter was Jordan Westburg, who blasted a two-run homer to center field to give the Tides a 7-5 lead.

Norfolk didn't stop there, as Neustrom knocked a two-run single in the seventh and later scored on an RBI ground out by Greg Cullen. One more run would score in the inning when Cadyn Grenier scored on a wild pitch to make it 10-5, Tides.

Capping the Tides scoring in the eighth was Neustrom, who launched his second homer of the day, a three-run shot, to give the Tides 14 unanswered run. Nick Ciuffo hit a solo home run in the ninth, but that would be all as Norfolk defeated Charlotte, 14-6

Game four of the six-game series is set for tomorrow at 7:05 p.m. The Tides have yet to announce a probable, while RHP Scott Blewett (0-0, 20.25) is scheduled to start for Charlotte.

POSTGAME NOTES

NEUS-BOMB: Leading the Tides in offensive production today was Robert Neustrom, who went 3-for-5 with three runs, two home runs and six RBI...he becomes the ninth Tides player this season to hit multiple homers in a game, with the last being Jordan Westburg on August 23 at Jacksonville.

HOT, HOT, HOT: The Tides have scored 10 runs in three straight games and in four straight home games...the three consecutive games with 10 plus runs is the first time the Tides have done so since July 30 - August 1, 1995...only nine players on the Tides active roster were alive when that last happened.

THE GRASS IS GRENIER: With three walks today, Cadyn Grenier walked three times, setting the single-season record for most walks in a season as an Orioles affiliate (since 2007)...he's at 61 currently, topping th 58 by LJ Hoes in 2013.

