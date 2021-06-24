Three Big Swings Carry Kernels Past Lugs
June 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Seth Gray and Trey Cabbage hit two-run homers in a three-batter span, Cabbage added a late solo shot, and the Cedar Rapids Kernels (25-20) defeated the Lansing Lugnuts (20-25), 5-2, on Thursday evening at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
The Kernels have won eight straight games, while the Lugnuts have lost four straight.
Aided by three Kernels errors leading to unearned tallies in the top of the third and fourth innings, the Lugnuts took a 2-0 lead to the bottom of the fourth. Meanwhile, starter Richard Guasch cruised through the first nine batters in perfect order.
But in the bottom of the fourth, things unraveled swiftly. Guasch walked Spencer Steer on four pitches and gave up a first-pitch two-run homer to Gray that tied the score. Guasch walked Wander Javier and Cabbage followed with a home run of his own to give the Kernels the lead for good at 4-2.
Guasch finished with five innings of six-strikeout ball, giving up four hits, three walks and the four runs.
Shohei Tomioka handled the subsequent three innings out of the Lugnuts' pen, striking out four and giving up only three base runners - an Alex Isola HBP, a Michael Helman single, and Cabbage's second home run of the night and ninth of the season, finishing up the scoring in the eighth.
In the loss, first baseman William Simoneit went 3-for-4 with three singles and a run scored and third baseman Cobie Vance finished 2-for-4 with two singles and a run scored.
Right-hander Reid Birlingmair (6.10 ERA) takes on Kernels right-hander Cody Laweryson (2.57) on Friday at 6:35 p.m. local / 7:35 p.m. Eastern, the fourth game of the six-game set.
Lansing returns home on June 29, opening a six-game series against the Dayton Dragons through Independence Day, July 4th. To purchase tickets, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
