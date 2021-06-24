Rain Washes Away 'Caps and Dragons

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Thursday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Dayton Dragons has been postponed due to steady rain throughout West Michigan during the early evening.

On Thursday, consistent rains swept through LMCU Ballpark, making the field surface unplayable for the Whitecaps-Dragons evening matchup.

Thursday's game is scheduled to be made up in a Friday doubleheader beginning at 6:05 pm. Both games will last seven innings in duration, with a 30-minute break in-between contests. The postponement marks the third time this season that the Whitecaps have not played on an intended gameday. At the same time, Friday is slated to become the second doubleheader for West Michigan this season. The 'Caps played a pair of afternoon contests against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, losing 9-8 and 8-7 on May 22 at Fox Cities Stadium.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps and Dragons play their Friday night doubleheader tomorrow at 6:05 pm. West Michigan sends righties Sandel De La Cruz and Beau Brieske to start on the mound against Dayton pitchers Lyon Richardson and Eduardo Salazar. Broadcast coverage begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network just prior to first pitch. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

