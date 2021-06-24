Rain Washes Away 'Caps and Dragons
June 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release
COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Thursday's scheduled ballgame between the West Michigan Whitecaps and Dayton Dragons has been postponed due to steady rain throughout West Michigan during the early evening.
On Thursday, consistent rains swept through LMCU Ballpark, making the field surface unplayable for the Whitecaps-Dragons evening matchup.
Thursday's game is scheduled to be made up in a Friday doubleheader beginning at 6:05 pm. Both games will last seven innings in duration, with a 30-minute break in-between contests. The postponement marks the third time this season that the Whitecaps have not played on an intended gameday. At the same time, Friday is slated to become the second doubleheader for West Michigan this season. The 'Caps played a pair of afternoon contests against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, losing 9-8 and 8-7 on May 22 at Fox Cities Stadium.
UP NEXT
The Whitecaps and Dragons play their Friday night doubleheader tomorrow at 6:05 pm. West Michigan sends righties Sandel De La Cruz and Beau Brieske to start on the mound against Dayton pitchers Lyon Richardson and Eduardo Salazar. Broadcast coverage begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network just prior to first pitch. Get your tickets for all 2021 home games now at www.whitecapsbaseball.com.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 24, 2021
- Outfielder Madden, Jr., Activated from Injured List - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rain Washes Away 'Caps and Dragons - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Rained-Out Thursday at West Michigan - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 24 at South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Fireworks Show at Pohlman Field Will Be First Come, First Served - Beloit Snappers
- Chris Williams Transferred to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lugnuts, Lansing Post Office to Host Yogi Berra Forever Stamp Special Dedication - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs Score 13 in Win over Wisconsin - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Slam, Shut out Lugnuts in Twin Bill - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lansing Shut out in Cedar Rapids' DH Sweep - Lansing Lugnuts
- McCambley Throws Quality Start, But Snappers Lose 4-3 To River Bandits - Beloit Snappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent West Michigan Whitecaps Stories
- Rain Washes Away 'Caps and Dragons
- 'Caps Burned by Dragons
- White Capped in West Michigan
- 'Caps-Ized in Lake County
- Whitecaps Snap Losing Streak