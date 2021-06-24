Chiefs Score 13 in Win over Wisconsin

Site: Appleton, Wis. (Fox Cities Stadium)

Score: Peoria Chiefs 13, Wisconsin Timber Rattlers 6

Records: Peoria Chiefs (18-26), Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (19-24)

Next Chiefs Game: Thursday, June 24 -- at Wisconsin (Appleton, Wis.), 7:05 p.m.

It was all about timely hitting and dominant starting pitching as the Peoria Chiefs knocked off the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers by a score of 13-6 Wednesday afternoon. The Timber Rattlers were held in check this afternoon by Connor Lunn, who struck out a career-high eight batters over seven innings of one run baseball en route to his third win of the season.

The scoring was opened in the top of the third inning with a two-run homer to left field by Malcom Nunez. It was his second home run of the season which gave the Chiefs a 2-0 lead. Wisconsin answered back in their half of the inning on a solo home run by Brewers top prospect Garrett Mitchell to cut the lead to 2-1.

Peoria would extend the lead in the fifth inning, sparked by a Jhon Torres single with one out. Torres would eventually steal third base to put himself in scoring position. The efforts paid off as he was driven in via an RBI double from Brady Whalen to make it a 3-1 ballgame.

After three innings of scoreless ball, the Chiefs managed to break the game open in the eighth inning. A leadoff double from Brady Whalen and a single from Leandro Cedeno put runners on the corners to start the frame. Chandler Redmond followed with a sacrifice fly, scoring Whalen to make it a 4-1 ballgame. Peoria added another run via an RBI single to right field by Zade Richardson that scored Cedeno. A walk from Tyler Reichenborn loaded the bases, setting the stage for an RBI single by Moises Castillo that brought in Francisco Hernandez. Richardson scored off a wild pitch from Evan Reifert to make it 7-1. Two more runners would score after a fielding error by Wisconsin first baseman Thomas Dillard, extending the Chiefs lead to 9-1.

Wisconsin would make things interesting in the bottom half of the eighth inning, answering with a six run inning to cut the Chiefs lead to 9-6. A grand slam from Moises Castillo put the game away in the top of the ninth to seal a 13-6 victory for the Chiefs.

Peoria and Wisconsin will face off again tomorrow night in the third game of the series. Logan Gragg is scheduled to take the mound for the Chiefs. The first pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

