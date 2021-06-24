Outfielder Madden, Jr., Activated from Injured List

The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Outfielder Lester Madden, Jr., is reinstated from Injured List

22-year-old Madden, Jr., is hitting .222/.310/.286 with four doubles in 18 games with the Lugnuts. He had hit safely in five of six games before being placed on the Injured List. Madden, Jr. had been signed by the Oakland Athletics as an international free agent from La Habana, Cuba, on November 15, 2018, spending his 2019 pro debut with the Beloit Snappers.

The Lugnuts (20-24) play the third game of a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35 p.m. local / 7:35 p.m. Eastern against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-20). Lansing next returns home from June 29-July to play the Dayton Dragons at Jackson® Field™. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

