Outfielder Madden, Jr., Activated from Injured List
June 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Outfielder Lester Madden, Jr., is reinstated from Injured List
22-year-old Madden, Jr., is hitting .222/.310/.286 with four doubles in 18 games with the Lugnuts. He had hit safely in five of six games before being placed on the Injured List. Madden, Jr. had been signed by the Oakland Athletics as an international free agent from La Habana, Cuba, on November 15, 2018, spending his 2019 pro debut with the Beloit Snappers.
The Lugnuts (20-24) play the third game of a six-game series at Veterans Memorial Stadium tonight at 6:35 p.m. local / 7:35 p.m. Eastern against the Cedar Rapids Kernels (24-20). Lansing next returns home from June 29-July to play the Dayton Dragons at Jackson® Field™. For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...
High-A Central League Stories from June 24, 2021
- Outfielder Madden, Jr., Activated from Injured List - Lansing Lugnuts
- Rain Washes Away 'Caps and Dragons - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Dragons Rained-Out Thursday at West Michigan - Dayton Dragons
- TinCaps Game Information: June 24 at South Bend - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Fireworks Show at Pohlman Field Will Be First Come, First Served - Beloit Snappers
- Chris Williams Transferred to Wichita - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lugnuts, Lansing Post Office to Host Yogi Berra Forever Stamp Special Dedication - Lansing Lugnuts
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes - Dayton Dragons
- Chiefs Score 13 in Win over Wisconsin - Peoria Chiefs
- Kernels Slam, Shut out Lugnuts in Twin Bill - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Lansing Shut out in Cedar Rapids' DH Sweep - Lansing Lugnuts
- McCambley Throws Quality Start, But Snappers Lose 4-3 To River Bandits - Beloit Snappers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.