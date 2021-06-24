Rattlers and Chiefs Suspended on Thursday Night

GRAND CHUTE, WI - Thursday's game at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium between the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Peoria Chiefs has been suspended. A heavy downpour of rain hit the ballpark in the bottom of the second inning and the game could not be restarted on Thursday. The contest will be restarted at 4:05pm on Friday night and played to its conclusion. A seven-inning game will follow the end of the suspended game.

Fans who had tickets to Thursday's suspended game may exchange those tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any Timber Rattlers home game for the remainder of the season subject to availability. Tickets for Friday's game are good for both the suspended game and the seven-inning game. The gates to the stadium will open at 2:30.

The suspended game will be picked up with Thomas Dillard at third base with no outs in the bottom of the second inning.

There will be approximately thirty minutes between the end of the suspended game and the start of the seven-inning game. Reese Olson (3-4, 4.81) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers in the regularly scheduled game with Michael YaSenka (0-4, 6.42) scheduled to start for the Chiefs.

Call the rest of your House and bring them out to celebrate Wizardry and Magic Night on Friday. There will be plenty of surprises and you won't need to go searching for any of them. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a special Timber Rattlers-themed Wizardry T-Shirt courtesy of Neuroscience Group.

Also, it is the annual Strike Out Stroke Night with Neuroscience Group. The ThedaStar helicopter will deliver Timber Rattlers mascot Fang and the game ball for the first pitch.

Fans of legal drinking age may purchase Arty's Supper Club Cocktails for half-price as part of Supper Club Friday with 101.1 WIXX. After the game, stick around for a dazzling FOX 11 Fireworks Display. Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation after the fireworks.

If you can't make it out to the ballpark, catch all the action on AM 1280 WNAM starting with the pregame show at 3:45pm. The game will be available on internet audio and through MiLB.tv.

