Fireworks Show at Pohlman Field Will Be First Come, First Served

June 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Beloit Snappers News Release







Tickets will no longer be required for the free fireworks show hosted by the Beloit Snappers this year on July 4, 2021, in Telfer Park, 2101 Cranston Road. This change is in place due to the lifting of social distancing requirements.

We are also pleased to share that the Beloit Janesville Symphony Orchestra will be playing its annual Independence Day concert on the field starting around7:45 p.m.

The gates to Pohlman Field open at 7 p.m. Once the stadium has reached its capacity limits, individuals will be asked to watch the fireworks from other locations in Telfer Park. There are no carry-ins allowed inside the gates, however, beverages and food will be available for purchase.

Typically, the fireworks are at Riverside Park; however, they were moved to Pohlman Field for 2021 only prior to COVID-19 restrictions being lifted.

The length of the show is dependent on a private fundraising campaign. Any individuals or businesses interested in supporting the fireworks show fundraiser can visit the Stateline Community Foundation's website https://statelinecf.org/give/ and designate a donation to the "Pops on the Rock Pass Through Fund". Donations can also be mailed to the Stateline Community Foundation, 690 Third Street, Suite 110; please write "fireworks fund" on the check memo.

