Lugnuts, Lansing Post Office to Host Yogi Berra Forever Stamp Special Dedication

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts will partner with the U.S. Postal Service, Michigan 2 District, on a Special Dedication of a Yogi Berra Forever Stamp on Tuesday, June 29, at Jackson® Field™ prior to the Lugnuts' game against the Dayton Dragons.

Berra (1925-2015) was named an All-Star for 15 consecutive seasons as the preeminent catcher in the American League, won three A.L. Most Valuable Players awards, appeared in 21 World Series as a player, coach and manager, owns the MLB records for 10 World Series championships as a player and 75 World Series games played, managed both the New York Yankees and Mets to league pennants, and was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1972. His memorable quotes live on to this day, notably "It ain't over till it's over" and "It's déjà vu all over again."

Lugnuts fans and stamp collectors will be able to obtain a pictorial postmark of the Special Dedication on Tuesday.

Elvin Mercado, Vice President, Retail and Delivery Operations Central Area, U.S. Postal Service, will deliver remarks at the event, with Diane M. Ingland, Michigan 2 District Manager, U.S. Postal Service; Jim Temple, Michigan 2 USPS Marketing Manager; Kimberly Dontje, Postmaster of Lansing; and Mark Lawrence, Citizen Advocate representing the City of Lansing, also in attendance.

Art director Antonio Alcalá designed the Yogi Berra Forever Stamp with original art by Charles Chaisson, and Michael Doret designed and created the lettering for "Yogi Berra" in blue script under the image of the player.

