Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes

June 24, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, June 24, 2021 l Game # 45

LMCU Ballpark l Comstock Park, Mich. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: 980 WONE Fox Sports

Dayton Dragons (26-18) at West Michigan Whitecaps (20-23)

RH Carson Spiers (1-0, 4.76) vs. RH Sandel De La Cruz (0-0, 4.50)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the third game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 4, West Michigan 1. Quin Cotton and Quincy McAfee blasted home runs and four Dayton pitchers combined to scatter seven hits as the Dragons won their second straight game in the series. Jacques Pucheu went four innings as a spot starter, allowing one run, and relievers Pedro Garcia, Spencer Stockton, and Braxton Roxby combined to toss five scoreless innings. Eric Yang had a triple and run scored.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 10-4 over their last 14 games. They are eight games over .500 for the first time since July 7, 2017, when they were 47-39 with a team that featured Jose Siri, Taylor Trammell, Tyler Stephenson, Tony Santillan, Scott Moss, TJ Friedl, and Ryan Hendrix.

The Dragons current record of 26-18 is their second best after 44 games over the last 10 seasons, behind only the 2017 Dragons team that was 30-14 (that record was tied with the Houston Astros for the best mark in professional baseball). Next best was the 2014 Dragons team that was 25-19 after 44 games.

Dayton is in first place, two games ahead of Lake County in the High-A Central League East Division.

Dayton has held at least a share of first place after 34 of the 44 games they have played this season. They have not been lower than second place in the standings and have not been more than one and one-half games out of first at any time this season.

The Dragons are 15-6 (.714) in games decided by two runs or less, the best mark in the league.

The Dragons are 18-5 (.783) when scoring the first run of the game, also the league's best.

Player Notes

Francisco Urbaez is batting .373 over his last 19 games, raising his average from .207 to .323. He has hit safely in six straight games.

Jacob Hurtubise is batting .409 (9 for 22) over his last seven games to raise his average from .280 to .303.

Michael Siani is batting .421 (8 for 19) with a .789 slugging percentage over his last six games with two home runs to raise his average from .178 to .217.

Reliever Braxton Roxby has allowed only one run in 17 innings (0.53 ERA), surrendering just five hits and 11 walks. He has struck out 30. Opponents have combined to hit just .089 (5 for 56) against Roxby on the year.

Noah Davis over his last three starts has allowed just one run in 16 innings. He leads the league in opponent's batting average at .168.

Andy Fisher over his last four appearances has tossed nine innings, allowing just one run on five hits with 13 strikeouts.

Pedro Garcia over his last four appearances has tossed five scoreless innings, allowing four hits and one walk with six strikeouts.

Spencer Stockton since moving to the bullpen on June 17 has allowed just one run in six innings.

PITCHING: The Dragons have allowed just one run in 18 innings in the current series with West Michigan...The Dragons have allowed two runs or less in five of their last seven games including two shutouts. In those seven games, they have posted a team ERA of 3.05 (59 IP, 20 ER) despite allowing 11 earned runs in Sunday's game. Removing the Sunday game, the team ERA over the last six games would be 1.62.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Fri., June 25 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Lyon Richardson (2-2, 4.32) at West Michigan RH Beau Brieske (3-2, 4.15)

Sat., June 26 (7:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Eduardo Salazar (1-2, 3.71) at West Michigan RH Keider Montero (2-5, 5.26)

Sun., June 27 (2:00 p.m.): Dayton RH Noah Davis (2-4, 2.91) at West Michigan RH Brendan White (1-1, 2.12)

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from June 24, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.