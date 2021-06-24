Dragons Rained-Out Thursday at West Michigan

Grand Rapids, Mich. - The Dayton Dragons and West Michigan Whitecaps have been postponed by rain on Thursday in Grand Rapids, Michigan. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 25. The first game will start at 6:05 p.m. Both games on Friday will be seven-inning games at West Michigan.

The Dragons are 26-18 after their first 44 games, in first place, two games ahead of the Lake County Captains in the East Division of the High-A Central League.

The Dragons next homestand will begin on Tuesday, July 6 at Day Air Ballpark against West Michigan. For ticket information, call the Dragons Box Office at (937) 228-2287 or go to daytondragons.com. Tickets can be charged by phone by calling Ticketmaster at (937) 228-2323.

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on 980 WONE AM Fox Sports. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

