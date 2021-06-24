Chris Williams Transferred to Wichita

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - The Cedar Rapids Kernels announce that catcher Chris Williams has been promoted to the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge. This move is announced in conjunction with the Minnesota Twins as disseminated by Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Williams heads to the Double-A level for the first time in his professional career. The Garden Grove, California native appeared in 17 games for Cedar Rapids this season, and he was a Midwest League All-Star with the 2019 Kernels. Williams was taken in the eighth round of the 2018 First-Year Player Draft out of Clemson University.

The subtraction of Williams leaves the Kernels with 26 active players on the roster along with five men on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

Cedar Rapids and Lansing are scheduled to continue their six-game series Thursday at 6:35 p.m., and Kernels right-hander Ben Gross (1-0, 3.23) will start against Lugnuts right-hander Richard Guasch (1-2, 2.15). Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will have broadcast coverage on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

