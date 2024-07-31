Thirteen-Run Offensive Outburst Sparks Thrilling Win Over Bowie

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Bowie Baysox 13-12 in a thrilling offensive powered victory on Wednesday afternoon in game two of a six-game series at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie, MD. The Patriots win snaps a five-game losing streak. Both teams scored in six different innings combining for 25 runs, the most scored in any game the Patriots have played this season. Somerset's 13 runs match their season high, last accomplished 6/30 @RIC. Somerset walked 10 times in the contest, their second most free passes worked in a game this season. Eight different Patriots scored a run in the ballgame. Somerset has double digit hits in back-to-back games for the first time since 6/30-7/1.

RHP Bailey Dees (4 IP, 6 R, 7 H, 4 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision in his 20th start of the season. Dees ranks among Eastern League leaders with 107 K (3rd), 105 IP (6th), and .229 AVG (7th).

RHP Joey Gerber (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 3 K) struck out three in 2 shutout IP. Gerber has allowed 1 ER over his last 8.1 IP with 8 K over that span.

CF Spencer Jones (2-for-4, 3 RBI, 2B, BB) notched multiple hits and multiple RBI's for the second straight game. Over the first two games of the series @BOW, Jones is 4-for-8 with HR, 5 RBI, 2B, 2 BB, and 2 SB. Wednesday marked Jones's 20th multi-hit game this season and 12th multi-RBI game. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has hit safely in four of his last five contests. Over his last five games, Jones is 6-for-19 (.316) with 1 HR, 5 RBI, and 3 XBH. Wednesday accounted for Jones's sixth 3+ RBI game of the season. Against Bowie this season, Jones is 11-for-31 (.333) with 2 HR, 12 RBI, and a 1.124 OPS. Jones ranks among Eastern League leaders with 54 RBI (T-5th), 139 TB (6th), 51 R (9th), and 21 SB (T-6th).

C Jesus Rodriguez (2-for-6, HR, 4 RBI, 2 R, SB) homered in his second consecutive game, lifting a three-run blast in the 3rd Rodriguez's homer marked his eighth total long ball this season and third in ten games with Somerset. Rodriguez recorded his second multi-hit game with Somerset and 23rd total multi-hit game this season. Rodriguez's 4 RBI are a season high and match a career high.

1B Rafael Flores (3-for-6, HR, RBI, R, 2B) fell a triple shy of the cycle, clubbing a solo homer in the 6th Over his last 11 games, Flores is 13-for-43 (.302) with 3 HR, 7 RBI, and 5 R. Flores's 12 HR are T-5th most by any Yankees minor leaguer this season. Flores recorded his sixth multi-hit game with Somerset and second 3+ hit game.

LF Grant Richardson (3-for-3, R, BB, SB) recorded his 24th multi-hit game of the season. Richardson has more multi-hit games (24) than single hit games (18) this season. Over the first two games of the series @BOW, Richardson is 5-for-7 with 2 R. Despite entering this week's series @BOW on a 0-for-13 skid, Richardson is slashing .271/.330/.417 over his last 27 games with 3 HR, 8 RBI, and 12 R.

