Anthony Annihilates Erie in Lopsided Loss

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Despite a pair of early Erie home runs, the SeaWolves (56-40) fell to Portland (53-43) on Wednesday, 9-3.

Roman Anthony began the action early for Portland when he connected on a leadoff home run against Erie starter Wilkel Hernandez in the first inning.

Erie answered in the second inning against Portland starter Isaac Coffey. Chris Meyers blasted a solo home run to tie the game. It was Meyers' team-leading 15th homer. Later in the inning, Brady Allen clobbered a solo home run to give Erie a 2-1 lead.

Portland responded quickly. Phillip Sikes began the bottom of the second with a triple. He scored on Alex Binelas' single to tie the game. Tyler Miller scored Binelas on a double to give Portland a 3-2 lead.

In the third, Sikes crushed a two-run home run to extend Portland's lead to 5-2.

In the fifth, Kyle Teel doubled to lead off the frame. Sikes notched his third hit and third RBI of the game on an RBI single to score Teel and make it 6-2. Sikes finished a double shy of the cycle.

Hernandez labored through five innings. He allowed six runs on a career-high 11 hits. The right-hander walked one and struck out seven.

Trei Cruz, Gage Workman, and Jake Holton connected on consecutive two-out singles in the top of the sixth. Holton's single brought home his league-leading 68th RBI and made it 6-3.

In the bottom of the sixth, Michael Bienlien surrendered an RBI double to Kristian Campbell, making it 7-3.

Anthony struck again in the seventh. He drilled a two-run home run for his second blast of the game. It extended the lead to 9-3.

Coffey (8-2) earned the win, allowing two runs over five innings. Hernandez (4-6) took the loss.

Portland won its sixth consecutive game.

The series continues at 12:05 p.m. on Wednesday with Jackson Jobe taking on Connelly Early.

