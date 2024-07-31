Near-Perfect Suarez and Explosive Offense Lead Rumble Ponies to Rain-Shortened Win over Fisher Cats

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - Right-hander Joander Suarez was brilliant in his start, and the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (16-12, 51-44) hit three home runs, which led to a 7-0 win over the New Hampshire Fisher Cats in a rain-shortened game on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. The game was called after the end of the seventh inning.

Suarez (6-5) earned the win and tossed six near-perfect innings with nine strikeouts. The 24-year-old was perfect over his first 5.1 innings, retiring the first 16 batters that he faced. He finished the game with nine strikeouts over six scoreless innings, while allowing just one baserunner on one hit. He retired 18 of the 19 batters that he faced. Garrett Spain represented the only baserunner for New Hampshire (8-19, 38-57).

In the third inning, Jaylen Palmer belted a solo home run that made it 1-0. It marked Palmer's seventh home run. Later in the frame, Matt Rudick doubled, and Jeremiah Jackson crushed a two-run home run that put Binghamton up 3-0. It marked Jackson's team-leading 14th home run and he is tied for the team lead with 42 runs batted in.

In the fourth inning, Stanley Consuegra hit a leadoff double and later scored on Drake Osborn's RBI double that made it 4-0.

In the fifth inning, Rudick and Jackson both hit singles. With two outs, Consuegra drilled a three-run home run that put Binghamton up 7-0. It marked Consuegra's third home run of the season and third hit of the game, as he finished a triple shy of the cycle with a Double-A career-high three runs batted in.

New York Mets right-hander Sean Reid-Foley began a rehab assignment with Binghamton and struck out the side in the seventh in his lone inning of work to complete the one-hit shutout.

Postgame Notes: It marked Binghamton's eighth shutout victory of the season and its third against New Hampshire...Consuegra recorded his sixth multi-hit game and second three-hit game, while extending his hitting streak to five games...Jackson recorded his 17th multi-hit game and 11th multi-RBI game...Rudick recorded his 18th multi-hit game...Suarez and Reid-Foley combined to record 12 strikeouts and no walks...The Rumble Ponies outhit the Fisher Cats, 11-1.

