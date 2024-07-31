Squirrels Squander Seven-Run Lead in Loss to Curve

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

ALTOONA, Pa. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels led by seven runs before falling to the Altoona Curve, 9-7, on Wednesday afternoon at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Flying Squirrels (45-53, 11-18) led 7-0 before the Curve (42-56, 13-16) tied the game with a seven-run seventh inning and took the lead with two runs in the eighth.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Curve led off with back-to-back singles before an RBI hit by Brendan Dixon broke the shutout. After an RBI single by Kervin Pichardo, Sammy Siani drove a two-run single to close the score to 7-4. Nick Cimillo singled in a run and Tres Gonzalez added an RBI double before a sacrifice fly by Dustin Peterson tied the score against Richmond reliever Mat Olsen (Loss, 0-2).

Altoona took a 9-7 lead in the bottom of the eighth. Cimillo broke the tie with a single and Gonzalez reached on a bunt single to score a second run. Altoona reliever Jaden Woods (Win, 3-2) worked the final six outs to close the game.

In the top of the third, Jimmy Glowenke led off the inning with a double and later scored on an RBI single by Wade Meckler. Two batters later, Will Wilson drove a two-run single to open a 3-0 lead against Altoona starter Po-Yu Chen.

Carter Howell led off the fifth with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Wilson to extend the lead to 4-0.

The Flying Squirrels scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull ahead, 7-0. Matt Higgens drove a two-out, two-run double and Turner Hill brought him in to score with a single.

In his return from the injured list, Nick Sinacola started for Richmond and pitched three scoreless innings. Wil Jensen took over in the fourth and struck out six batters over three hitless innings before allowing six runs in the seventh.

The Flying Squirrels and Curve continue the series on Thursday night at PNG Field. Lefty Seth Lonsway (4-4, 3.21) will start for Richmond. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m.

