Early Power Show Tilts Akron's Way
July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 6-3 Wednesday night at FNB Field. Both teams hit two-run home runs in the 1st inning for an early 2-2 score before the Senators took a 3-2 lead in the 2nd on a solo home run. Akron retook the lead 5-3 by capitalizing on Senators' defensive mistakes for three runs in the 7th inning and then tacked on one more in the 9th.
THE BIG PLAY
With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the 7th inning, C.J. Kayfus hit an RBI double to give Akron the 4-3 lead.
FILIBUSTERS
Andrew Pinckney's two-run home run in the 1st inning and Paul Witt's solo homer in the 2nd were both their sixth home runs of the season... Kevin Made went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored... Chase Solesky turned in a quality start as he allowed two runs in 6.1 innings... Daison Acosta threw a scoreless inning in relief... Only three of Akron's six runs were earned runs as the Senators committed two errors in the 7th inning.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 11:45 a.m.
• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...
Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2024
- Fightins Fall Wednesday Night as Hartford Strikes Late - Reading Fightin Phils
- Early Power Show Tilts Akron's Way - Harrisburg Senators
- Anthony Annihilates Erie in Lopsided Loss - Erie SeaWolves
- Roman Reigns in Maine with Two Homer Night - Portland Sea Dogs
- New Hampshire Held Scoreless Wednesday - New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- July 31, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes - Portland Sea Dogs
- Thirteen-Run Offensive Outburst Sparks Thrilling Win Over Bowie - Somerset Patriots
- Baysox Comeback Falls Short in Wednesday Defeat - Bowie Baysox
- Curve Complete Massive Comeback - Altoona Curve
- Near-Perfect Suarez and Explosive Offense Lead Rumble Ponies to Rain-Shortened Win over Fisher Cats - Binghamton Rumble Ponies
- Squirrels Squander Seven-Run Lead in Loss to Curve - Richmond Flying Squirrels
- Phillies Pitcher Taijuan Walker Scheduled to Rehab with Fightin Phils - Reading Fightin Phils
- RubberDucks Outlast Senators, 6-4 in 12 Innings - Akron RubberDucks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Harrisburg Senators Stories
- Early Power Show Tilts Akron's Way
- Senators Downed by RubberDucks, 6-4
- Senators Downed in Shutout Fashion Sunday
- Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Hartford
- Two-Out Runs Sink Senators