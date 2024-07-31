Early Power Show Tilts Akron's Way

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 6-3 Wednesday night at FNB Field. Both teams hit two-run home runs in the 1st inning for an early 2-2 score before the Senators took a 3-2 lead in the 2nd on a solo home run. Akron retook the lead 5-3 by capitalizing on Senators' defensive mistakes for three runs in the 7th inning and then tacked on one more in the 9th.

THE BIG PLAY

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the 7th inning, C.J. Kayfus hit an RBI double to give Akron the 4-3 lead.

FILIBUSTERS

Andrew Pinckney's two-run home run in the 1st inning and Paul Witt's solo homer in the 2nd were both their sixth home runs of the season... Kevin Made went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored... Chase Solesky turned in a quality start as he allowed two runs in 6.1 innings... Daison Acosta threw a scoreless inning in relief... Only three of Akron's six runs were earned runs as the Senators committed two errors in the 7th inning.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game three of their six-game series at 12:00 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 11:45 a.m.

