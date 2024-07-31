July 31, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

'DOGS TAKE IT IN TEN The Portland Sea Dogs walked it off in the tenth inning to defeat the Erie SeaWolves 6-5 in the series opener. McDonough ignited the scoring with a solo blast in the bottom of the third inning. The homer to Gifford's Pavillion marked his fourth of the season. Brady Allen countered with a go-ahead two-run homer in the top of the fourth to give Erie the 2-1 edge. Portland loaded the bases in the bottom of the fourth inning after a pair of walks from Tyler Miller and Kyle Teel along with a single from Phillip Sikes. Alex Binelas hit a sacrifice fly to score Miller and tie the game at two. Ben Malgeri countered with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning to put Erie on top but Corey Rosier hit an RBI single in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie the game at three once again. Teel hit a sacrifice fly to right field to drive in Rosier and put Portland back on top 4-3. The back-and-forth continued in the top of the eighth inning after an RBI double from Austin Murr evened the game at four. Tied through nine, the Sea Dogs played into extras. In the top of the tenth inning, Chris Meyers represented the ghost runner at second. An RBI single from Allen scored Meyers and put Erie on top, 5-4. In the bottom of the tenth, Teel represented the runner at second for Portland. An RBI single from Sikes brought him home and tied the game at five. Binelas singled to follow before an intentional walk issued to McDonough would load the bases. Marrero came to the plate and laced the game-winning single to center field and the Sea Dogs walked it off, 6-5 in the bottom of the tenth.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Tyler McDonough enters today riding a five-game hit streak where he has gone 9-18 (.500) with three doubles, two homers, six RBI, two walks, one intentional walk, four strikeouts, and two stolen bases. McDonough has also notched a .550 OBP during that span with a 1.150 OPS. Krisitian Campbell is riding an 18-game on-base streak where he has gone 24-68 (.353) with eight doubles, nine RBI, 12 walks, eight strikeouts, and seven stolen bags. Roman Anthony is also riding a 12-game on-base streak where he has notched three doubles, one triple, two homers, six walks, and six stolen bases to record a .357 OBP.

TOP 'DOGS The Sea Dogs currently have the best cumulative team average in the Eastern League in (.262) while ranking second in all of Double-A just behind the Springfield Cardinals (.265). Portland leads all of Double-A in doubles with 212 this season. The Sea Dogs have the second most stolen bags in the Eastern League this season (136) while Hartford leads (149). Portland leads Double-A in slugging (.420) and OPS (.768).

HOT 'DOGS IN JULY Portland is currently riding a five-game win streak which ties the longest streak of the season. Portland has had two five-game win streaks so far this season. With the win last night, Portland enters today in sole possession of first place in the Northeast Division. Hartford trails in second place, 0.5 game back while Somerset is 1.5 games out.

FAREWELL TO FORMER SEA DOGS With the trade deadline passed, a current Sea Dog and four former Sea Dog have been dealt to other teams. Infielder Eddinson Paulino was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for catcher Danny Jansen. Cutter Coffey and Gilberto Batista also went to the Blue Jays with Paulino. 2023 Sea Dogs MVP Nick Yorke was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates yesterday in exchange for pitcher Quinn Priester. Prior to the deadline last night, former Sea Dogs, Matthew Lugo, Ryan Zeferjahn, and Niko Kavadas were all traded to the Angels in exchange for RHP Luis Garcia.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY July 31, 2008 - The Sea Dogs scored the game's final eight runs to take the series finale from the Fisher Cats, 13-6, Thursday night in Manchester, NH. Zach Daeges led the 18-hit attack, going 4-for-5, 4 RBI and reaching base five times. Dave Gassner (4-5) allowed all six runs in the second inning but managed to pitch five innings and earn the win for Portland.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Isaac Coffey will have the start in what will mark his 15th start and 18th appearance with Portland this season. Coffey last pitched on July 25th in Somerset where he tossed 4.0 innings allowing four runs on two hits while walking four and striking out seven. The seven strikeouts tied a season-high for Coffey. Coffey has yet to face the SeaWolves in his career.

