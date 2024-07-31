Curve Complete Massive Comeback

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Altoona Curve News Release







CURVE, Pa. - Altoona matched its franchise record for the largest comeback in a game on Wednesday afternoon, falling behind 7-0 to the Richmond Flying Squirrels before scoring nine runs over their final two at-bats to win, 9-7, at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

The Curve entered the bottom of the seventh inning trailing 7-0 before stringing together seven runs on seven hits in the frame. The first eight batters of the inning all reached base, with six singles, a walk, and a double.

Dustin Peterson and Carter Bins opened the frame with singles before Brenden Dixon singled home Peterson. Tsung-Che Cheng then drew a walk to set up a Kervin Pichardo RBI-single and a Sammy Siani two-run single. Richmond then went to its bullpen with Mat Olsen when Nick Cimillo knocked an RBI-single and Tres Gonzalez doubled home a run. Peterson returned to the plate with a sacrifice fly to tie the game 7-7.

In the eighth inning, Cheng and Pichardo each drew walks to open the frame. Siani then advanced both runners with a sacrifice bunt before Cimillo added another RBI-single to give the Curve the lead. Gonzalez then scored an insurance run on a sacrifice bunt.

Po-Yu Chen tossed 6.1 innings in the start, allowing five runs with four earned on seven hits, two walks, and five strikeouts. Brad Case entered in relief in the seventh inning, allowing two runs in two hits. Jaden Woods earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, allowing one hit with two strikeouts.

The Curve offense recorded 14 hits in the 9-7 win. Gonzalez had three hits in the win, with every Curve batter recording a base hit.

Altoona continues their six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Thursday at 6:00 p.m. RHP Emmanuel Chapman will take the ball for Altoona, with LHP Seth Lonsway on the mound for Richmond.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.