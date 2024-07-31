Fightins Fall Wednesday Night as Hartford Strikes Late

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (7-19; 43-54) fell to the Hartford Yard Goats on Wednesday night, 7-4. (17-11, 55-41). Hartford evened the series at one a piece with the win.

Warming Bernabel got the scoring started for Hartford in the top of the first inning off of Taijuan Walker on a Major League rehab assignment. Walker, who was limited to forty pitches in his outing, went 2.2 innings and allowed three runs, one of which was unearned. He struck out three, walked one, and gave up four hits.

The Fightins retaliated in the bottom of the second inning, as Trevor Schwecke cleared the bases with a two-run RBI triple. It was Reading's 19th triple of the season. The next batter, Erick Brito executed a sacrifice fly to score Schwecke, giving Reading a 3-2 lead. Josh Breaux added another run in the bottom of the third with an RBI single.

Reading put up a good fight against the second-place Yard Goats through the early innings. In the bottom of the eighth in a 4-4 game, Sterlin Thompson hit a two-run home run to give Hartford a 6-4 edge. Thompson went 1-for-4 in the game, yet still scored one and drove in three, powering Hartford to a 7-4 victory.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Thursday against the Hartford Yard Goats, Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, at 7 p.m. RHP Jean Cabrera will be on the mound for Reading, opposite RHP Bradley Blalock for Hartford. Pregame coverage gets underway at 6:45 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

