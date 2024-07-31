Peterson Wins 12th, Ducks Rally Past Senators, 6-3

July 31, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







RubberDucks right-hander Austin Peterson pitched seven innings to become the first pitcher in Minor League Baseball to win 12 games this season, and Akron rallied for three runs in the seventh for a sixth straight win in a 6-3 victory over the Harrisburg Senators in the second game of a six-game series at FNB Field Wednesday night.

Turning Point

Harrisburg right-hander Chase Solesky held a 3-2 into the seventh inning, when he walked left fielder Joe Lampe, who stole second base and later reached third base on a wild pitch by right-hander Holden Powell. Third baseman Dayan Frías walked, and on a double-steal attempt, Lampe was tagged out, while Frías reached third base. Shortstop Yordys Valdés walked, and on another double steal, Valdés took second base and Frías scored when catcher Israel Pineda could not secure a throw home. First baseman C.J. Kayfus shot a go-ahead RBI double down the first base line, reaching third base on an error and scoring on another Powell wild pitch for a 5-3 Akron lead.

Mound Presence

After a game-tying, two-run homer by center fielder Andrew Pinckney in the first inning and a go-ahead solo homer by third baseman Paul Witt in the second, Peterson retired 15 of the next 18 batters, scattering three more hits and getting two double plays. He struck out two batters without walking any for the 13th time in 20 starts between High-A Lake County and Double-A Akron. He worked seven innings for the eighth time this season and leads Minor League Baseball in innings (122 1/3) and WHIP (0.78), while ranking fifth in strikeouts (121). Right-hander Magnus Ellerts was perfect over the final two innings for his second save.

Duck Tales

Kayfus hit a leadoff infield single in front of right fielder Petey Halpin 's homer in the first inning off Solesky. Akron had three more singles in the inning, before Solesky retired 16 of 17 batters through the sixth inning. After the three-run seventh, Akron loaded the bases without scoring in the eighth. In the ninth, Valdés reached on third-strike wild pitch, Kayfus doubled, and Halpin added a sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.

Notebook

The RubberDucks have won six straight games for the third time this season. Their season long is 10 straight (April 21-May 2)...Halpin extended a seven-game hitting streak with his career-high 11th home run of the season...Second baseman Milan Tolentino singled for his ninth hit in a four-game hitting streak...The victory was Akron's first in a nine-inning game over Harrisburg and evened the season series at four wins each...Game Time: 2:14...Attendance: 4,973.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks continue their series in Harrisburg at 12 p.m. Thursday at FNB Field. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (3-1, 2.30 ERA) is scheduled to face Senators left-hander Dustin Saenz in his 2024 Double-A debut. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for RubberDucks home games are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from July 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.